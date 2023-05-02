Astros Crawfish Boil: May 2, 2023

Welcome to the Tuesday Boil!

Houston Astros News

Luis Garcia injury: Righty becomes second Astros starter to leave with an injury in past two games

Colorado Rockies to meet Houston Astros in Mexico City (purplerow.com)

Will Astros regret signing Jose Abreu in free agency after early struggles? (chron.com)

MLB’s Pitch Clock: Does It Make the Game More Entertaining? (si.com)

Houston Astros fans panicking despite win as Luis Garcia departs after eight pitches due to elbow discomfort: “That’s code for Tommy John surgery” (sportskeeda.com)

Photos: Houston Astros’ new team store now official non-game day merchandise destination (bizjournals.com)

AL West News

Mariners’ prospect Bryce Miller to debut Tuesday, and it won’t be an audition (theathletic.com)

Did the Boston Bruins Finally Take the Spotlight off the 2001 Seattle Mariners? (si.com)

A’s Reportedly Turned Down $1 Offer for Las Vegas Land (frontofficesports.com)

‘This is not our fault:’ Oakland A’s fans are defending their image (oaklandsde.org)

Angels mailbag: Phil Nevin’s bullpen usage, Luis Rengifo’s playing time and more (theathletic.com)

Angels News: This Current LA Trend Worrisome for Team’s 2023 Future (si.com)

The Rangers broke a decades-long streak with this weekend’s series win over the Yankees (wfaa.com)

Eovaldi — Alvin, Texas’ other star — tosses 1st shutout (mlb.com)

Baseball News

Handing out April grades for all 30 MLB teams (ESPN.com)

MLB All-30: Each team’s biggest surprise (pleasant or not-so-great) so far (theathletic.com)

MLB’s pitch clock is a success, but some still fear an injury reckoning is coming (theathletic.com)

MLB Power Rankings: Rays, Pirates become latest to join exclusive 20-wins-before-May club (cbssports.com)

Padres and Giants tie MLB record as 10 players homer in opener of Mexico Series

Early-season Grades for MLB’s Most Intriguing Stars (bleacherreport.com)

Here’s How Much MLB Players Get Paid for In-Game Interviews (si.com)

Houston Astros Birthdays

The Astros were the first of eight stops during Jonathan Villar’s (32) 10-season MLB journey. In 198 games from 2013 through 2015 and hit .236/.300/.353 with 10 jacks and 46 RBI. He also stole 42 bases in 56 attempts during the span. And there was this: