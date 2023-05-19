Astros Prospect Report: May 18th

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (17-24) lost 6-4 (BOX SCORE)
Sugar Land got on the board first getting 2 runs in the first inning on a Madris solo HR and Matijevic sac fly. Murray got the start but struggled allowing 4 runs over 4 innings of work. Sugar Land tied the game scoring one in the 4th and one in the 5th on a fielder’s choice and on a double play. Davis allowed 2 runs in relief as OKC took the lead and the offense was unable to mount a comeback.
Note: Madris has a .869 OPS this season.
- Bligh Madris, LF: 3-for-5, R, HR, RBI
- Grae Kessinger, 3B: 1-for-4, R
- J.J. Matijevic, 1B: 0-for-3, RBI
- Pedro Leon, CF: 1-for-3, R, BB
- Justin Dirden, RF: 2-for-4
- Joe Perez, DH: 0-for-3, RBI, BB
- Dixon Machado, SS: 2-for-3, R, BB
- Jayden Murray, RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 2 K
- Austin Davis, LHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- Parker Mushinski, LHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Bryan Garcia, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (16-20) won 4-1 (BOX SCORE)
Wagner put the Hooks on the board first with an RBI double in the 3rd inning. Henley got the start and went 5 innings allowing 1 unearned run. The Hooks got another run in the 6th on a wild pitch and then in the 8th, Loperfido added some insurance with a 2 run HR. Brown closed it out striking out 6 over 4 scoreless innings.
Note: Loperfido is hitting .311 with 1.039 OPS in Double-A.
- Will Wagner, 3B: 2-for-4, R, 2 2B, RBI
- Drew Gilbert, RF: 0-for-2, R, 2 BB, SB
- Joey Loperfido, DH: 2-for-4, R, HR, 2 RBI
- Colin Barber, LF: 1-for-3, 2B, BB
- Chad Stevens, SS: 1-for-3, R, SB
- Blair Henley, RHP: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- Aaron Brown, RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K (WIN)
A+: Asheville Tourists (15-19) won 2-1 (BOX SCORE)
Blubaugh started for Asheville and went 4 scoreless innings. The Tourists got on the board in the 4th scoring 2 runs on a Wrobleski RBI double and a wild pitch. Santos relieved Blubaugh and allowed 1 unearned run over 4 innings. VanWey closed the door tossing a scoreless 9th as Asheville won 2-1.
Note: Blubaugh has 33 K in 27 innings this season.
- Zach Dezenzo, 3B: 1-for-3, R, 2B
- Ryan Wrobleski, C: 1-for-3, R, 2B, RBI
- Ryan Clifford, 1B: 1-for-3, 2B
- A.J. Blubaugh, RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 K
- Alex Santos, RHP: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN)
- Logan VanWey, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (SAVE)
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (15-20) won 5-0 (BOX SCORE)
Taylor got the start for the Woodpeckers and pitched well tossing 5 scoreless innings with 4 strikeouts. The offense got on the board in the 5th scoring 2 runs on bases loaded walks to Perez and Espinosa. In the 6th, they got 3 more runs on a Cole 3 run HR, his 6th HR of the season. Guedez closed it out tossing 4 scoreless innings.
Note: Taylor has 38 K in 27.1 innings this season.
- Zach Cole, CF: 1-for-4, R, HR, 3 RBI, SB
- Luis Perez, RF: 0-for-3, RBI, 2 BB
- Rolando Espinosa, LF: 0-for-2, RBI, 2 BB
- Leosdanis Molina, 2B: 2-for-3, 2 R, SB
- Jackson Loftin, 3B: 0-for-2, 2 R, 2 BB
- Andrew Taylor, RHP: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K (WIN)
- Jose Guedez, RHP: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 K (SAVE)
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: Forrest Whitley - 7:05 CT
CC: TBD - 7:05 CT
AV: Michael Knorr - 5:35 CT
FV: TBD - 6:00 CT
