Astros Prospect Report: May 18th

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (17-24) lost 6-4 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got on the board first getting 2 runs in the first inning on a Madris solo HR and Matijevic sac fly. Murray got the start but struggled allowing 4 runs over 4 innings of work. Sugar Land tied the game scoring one in the 4th and one in the 5th on a fielder’s choice and on a double play. Davis allowed 2 runs in relief as OKC took the lead and the offense was unable to mount a comeback.

Note: Madris has a .869 OPS this season.

Jayden Murray , RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 2 K

4.0 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 2 K Austin Davis , LHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Enoli Paredes , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Parker Mushinski , LHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Bryan Garcia, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (16-20) won 4-1 (BOX SCORE)

Wagner put the Hooks on the board first with an RBI double in the 3rd inning. Henley got the start and went 5 innings allowing 1 unearned run. The Hooks got another run in the 6th on a wild pitch and then in the 8th, Loperfido added some insurance with a 2 run HR. Brown closed it out striking out 6 over 4 scoreless innings.

Note: Loperfido is hitting .311 with 1.039 OPS in Double-A.

Blair Henley , RHP: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Aaron Brown, RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K (WIN)

A+: Asheville Tourists (15-19) won 2-1 (BOX SCORE)

Blubaugh started for Asheville and went 4 scoreless innings. The Tourists got on the board in the 4th scoring 2 runs on a Wrobleski RBI double and a wild pitch. Santos relieved Blubaugh and allowed 1 unearned run over 4 innings. VanWey closed the door tossing a scoreless 9th as Asheville won 2-1.

Note: Blubaugh has 33 K in 27 innings this season.

A.J. Blubaugh , RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

4.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 K Alex Santos , RHP: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN)

4.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN) Logan VanWey, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (SAVE)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (15-20) won 5-0 (BOX SCORE)

Taylor got the start for the Woodpeckers and pitched well tossing 5 scoreless innings with 4 strikeouts. The offense got on the board in the 5th scoring 2 runs on bases loaded walks to Perez and Espinosa. In the 6th, they got 3 more runs on a Cole 3 run HR, his 6th HR of the season. Guedez closed it out tossing 4 scoreless innings.

Note: Taylor has 38 K in 27.1 innings this season.

Andrew Taylor , RHP: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K (WIN) Jose Guedez, RHP: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 K (SAVE)

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Forrest Whitley - 7:05 CT

CC: TBD - 7:05 CT

AV: Michael Knorr - 5:35 CT

FV: TBD - 6:00 CT