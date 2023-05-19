Astros Crawfish Boil: May 19, 2023

Welcome to the Friday Boil!

Houston Astros News (Are you guys tired of cheating talk yet? The internet isn’t...)

Houston Astros remain banged up, but reinforcements are on the way (click2houston.com)

3 reasons the Astros can stay red-hot after turning the corner (Houston.sportsmap.com)

BenFred: Sorry, Houston Astros apologists, not all sign stealing is the same (dailyjournalonline.com)

ASTROS PARTNER WITH FREEPORT LNG, NEWEST MEMBER OF COMMUNITY LEADERS PROGRAM (mlb.com)

What is the plan for Mauricio Dubón when Jose Altuve returns? (chron.com)

Gleyber Torres once claimed Astros players may have continued cheating even after 2017 (sportskeeda.com)

Astros at the quarter pole in ’23 (chipalatta.com)

AL West News

Oakland A’s Impending Move Continues To Infuriate Business Owners Nearby Stadium (californiaglobe.com)

There’s Hilarious Video Of Oakland A’s Lowest Attended Game Since The 1970s (outkick.com) This isn’t hilarious imo, this is tragic.

Milwaukee Brewers Trade Former 2nd Round Pick To Oakland Athletics (wisportsheroics.com)

MLB roundup: Stars homer in Angels’ win over Orioles (deadspin.com)

Angels News: Mike Trout Reflects on His Recent Slump (si.com)

Mariners Pitching Updates: Dipoto on Miller, Castillo, prospects (sports.mynorthwest.com)

Seattle Mariners’ JP Crawford and Ty France Going Viral in Hilarious Video (si.com)

Is a Las Vegas move really what MLB should want for the Oakland A’s? (theathletic.com)

Rangers measured by Braves to show there’s still work to be done (wfaa.com)

Back to the beginning as Rangers play host to Rockies (deadspin.com)

Rangers prospect Kumar Rocker to have Tommy John surgery - ESPN (ESPN.com)

MLB News

Red Sox Closer Praises MLB After Release Of Pitch-Clock Memo (nesn.com)

MLB pitcher accidentally hits and kills bird with throw in pregame warm-ups (cnn.com)

Which MLB Organization is the Best at Developing Pitching Talent? (bleacherreport.com)

Miguel Cabrera and Rich Hill face off in MLB’s oldest foot race (sports.yahoo.com)

Eury Pérez gets first Major League win vs. Nationals (mlb.com)

Ugandan orphan granted visa to attend MLB Draft League in U.S. (latimes.com)

MLB Fans Crushed an Ump for Ejecting White Sox Batter After Laughably Bad Called Strike (si.com)

Houston Astros Birthdays

Alan Knicely (68) played for Houston from 1979 through 1982, mostly in 1982. In 70 games he hit .197 with four jacks while providing passable catching duties, as well as third base and corner outfield positions.