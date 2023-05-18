Astros Prospect Report: May 17th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (17-23) lost 5-1 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got on the board first getting a run in the 3rd inning on a McKenna RBI groundout. McGowan got the start and pitched well tossing 4 scoreless innings. The bullpen struggled allowing 5 runs and the offense was unable to get anything else going as Sugar Land fell 5-1.

Note: McGowin has tossed 7 scoreless innings for Sugar Land this season.

Kyle McGowin , RHP: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Devin Conn , RHP: 0.0 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 0 K

0.0 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 0 K Austin Hansen , RHP: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Blake Taylor, LHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (15-20) won 1-0 (BOX SCORE)

Robaina started for the Hooks and was nearly unhittable as he allowed 1 hit over 6.1 scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts. Corpus Christi got on the board in the 6th inning on a Loperfido RBI double. Taveras had 1.2 scoreless in relief and Brown closed it out with a scoreless 9th to pick up the save.

Note: Robaina has a 4.02 ERA this season.

Julio Robaina , LHP: 6.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 10 K (WIN)

6.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 10 K (WIN) Diosmerky Taveras , RHP: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Tyler Brown, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K (SAVE)

A+: Asheville Tourists (14-19) won 5-3 (BOX SCORE)

Ullola got the start and allowed 1 unearned over 4.1 innings. Sacco put the Tourists on the board with an RBI single in the 2nd inning. Clifford gave Asheville the lead in the 6th inning with an RBI double. Mancini made his High-A debut and allowed 1 earned run over 4 innings with 5 strikeouts. The Tourists went into 9th inning down 3-2 and Price was able to walk it off with a 3 run HR.

Note: Mancini has 38 K in 28.2 innings this season.

Miguel Ullola , RHP: 4.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

4.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Walker Brockhouse , RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Joey Mancini, RHP: 4.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K (WIN)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (14-20) won 2-1 (BOX SCORE)

The Woodpeckers got on the board in the first inning on a Balogh RBI single. Loftin added an RBI single in the 7th to take a 2-0 lead. DeVos got the start and was dominant striking out 12 over 6.1 innings while allowing just 1 run, which scored after he left. Carrasco struck out 2 in a scoreless 9th to pic up the save in the 2-1 win.

Note: DeVos has a 2.15 ERA and 47 K in 29.1 innings this season.

Nolan DeVos , RHP: 6.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 12 K (WIN)

6.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 12 K (WIN) Jeremy Molero , RHP: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Deury Carrasco, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K (SAVE)

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Jayden Murray - 7:05 CT

CC: Blair Henley - 6:35 CT

AV: A.J. Blubaugh - 5:35 CT

FV: Andrew Taylor - 6:00 CT