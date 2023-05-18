Astros Crawfish Boil: May 18, 2023

Welcome to the Thursday Boil!

Houston Astros News

‘A punch to the gut’: Bullpen relinquishes 5-run lead for 5th straight loss (mlb.com)

Astros insider: Wild comeback vs. Cubs leads to ‘win of the year’ (houstonchronicle.com)

Altuve reaches base twice in final rehab appearance (kiiitv.com)

50 Cent partners with Astros to host 100 HISD students at game (click2houston.com)

Astros’ Michael Brantley ‘feeling better’ but return date remains ... (houstonchronicle.com)

Astros’ Jose Altuve: Could return Friday (cbssports.com)

AL West News

Backup Catcher Optioned, Seager Activated yardbarker.com)

Pablo Reyes helps power Red Sox to win over Mariners (dnews.com)

Takeaways: Atlanta Braves come back and win in final game (yardbarker.com)

SEAside Thoughts: Mariners continue to let opportunities slip by (sodomojo.com)

You have the two best players in baseball and you still suck (sportskeeda.com (who else?))

Clutch hitting lifts Orioles to win over Angels (Reuters.com)

Athletics tie it again late, but give it up in ninth in loss to Diamondbacks (msn.com)

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Oakland Athletics” sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored (sportskeeda.com)

MLB News

What’s pitch tipping, what’s sign stealing, and when are they (Texarkanagazette.com)

Jays RHP Jay Jackson: I was tipping pitches vs. Yanks (lindyssports.com)

Sports briefs: EA Sports to pay players for likeness in college (telegraphherald.com)

Yu Darvish’s contract details: How long will he be with Padres? (mediareferee.com)

Blue Jays punch back at Yanks with epic walk-off homer (mlb.com)

No quit! Mets take down Rays in thriller (mlb.com)

Here are 30 of the best prospect finds — 1 for each team (mlb.com)

Are the standings upside down? A division-by-division look (mlb.com)

Houston Astros Birthdays

Outfielder Roilin Machandy (22) is one-for-seven in four games with the Single-A Fayetteville Woodpeckers.

OF Carroll Hardy (1933-2020) appeared in 61 contests for the 1963 and 1964 Houston Colt .45s, hitting .194 with 15 RBI.

Switch-hitting righty pitcher Nelson Figeroa (49) played the final two seasons of his nine-year major league career in Houston. In 2010 and 2011, he was 5-6 with a 4.88 ERA and a 1.563 WHIP.