Astros Prospect Report: May 16th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (17-22) lost 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

Solis got the start for Sugar Land and was great tossing 3 scoreless innings with 3 strikeouts as he ran the fastball up to 96.6 MPH. Matijevic put Sugar Land on the board in the first inning with an RBI single. They got another in the 2nd inning on a Bannon solo HR. In the 4th, Perez extended the lead with an RBI double. Macuare relieved Solis and went 4 innings allowing 1 run. Sugar Land went into the 9th up 3-1 but Gomez allowed 3 runs as OKC walked it off for the win.

Note: Matijevic has a .933 OPS this season.

Jairo Solis , RHP: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K Angel Macuare , RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 0 K

4.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 0 K Joe Record , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Cesar Gomez, RHP: 0.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (14-20) won 7-3 (BOX SCORE)

Kouba started for the Hooks and after giving up a 3 run HR in the first, he tossed 4 perfect innings. He finished with 7 strikeouts over 5 innings allowing 3 runs, 2 earned. The Hooks took the lead in the 4th scoring 5 runs on a Hamilton 3 run HR and Stevens 2 run single. They got 2 more in the 5th on a Corona 2 run double. Gordon closed it out tossing 4 scoreless innings.

Note: Kouba has 0 BB/33 K over his last five outings.

Rhett Kouba , RHP: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 7 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 7 K (WIN) Colton Gordon, LHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K (SAVE)

A+: Asheville Tourists (13-19) won 6-4 (BOX SCORE)

Bellozo started and allowed 4 runs over 5 innings while striking out 6. Asheville got on the board in the 7th on a Clifford 2 run HR. They got another run in the 8th on a Palma sac fly. Miley pitched well in relief tossing 4 scoreless innings as the game went to the 9th. In the bottom of the 9th, Melton walked it off with a 3 run HR for the 6-4 win.

Note: Melton has a .971 OPS in May.

Valente Bellozo , RHP: 5.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 6 K

5.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 6 K Deylen Miley, RHP: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K (WIN)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (13-20) lost 10-0 (BOX SCORE)

Dombroski got the start for Fayetteville but ran into some trouble allowing 7 runs, 5 earned over 4.2 innings. The pen allowed a few more runs as the Woodpeckers fell behind 10-0. The offense was quiet picking up just 4 hits in the game as they were shutout in the 10-0 loss.

Note: Cole has a .859 OPS this season.

Trey Dombroski , LHP: 4.2 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

4.2 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 6 K Bryan Perez , RHP: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Ian Foggo, RHP: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Kyle McGowin - 7:05 CT

CC: Julio Robaina - 6:35 CT

AV: Miguel Ullola - 10:05 CT

FV: TBD - 10:00 CT