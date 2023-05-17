Yordan joins Biggio, Bagwell, Bregman, and others with 40-game on-base streak

Among the Astros’ flaws in 2023, you cannot include Yordan Álvarez. The 25-year-old slugger has been as productive as always and as consistent as he’s been throughout his MLB career. On Tuesday night, Yordan’s on-base streak reached 40 games to join a premium club in Astros’ history.

Against the Cubs, Álvarez went 2-for-4 with his ninth double of the season to extend his streak.

Yordan joined Alex Bregman (2), Greg Gross, Jim Wynn, Jeff Bagwell, and Craig Biggio as the only players in Astros’ history to go at least 40 straight games getting on base. Bregman did it twice, while Gross and Wynn share the longest streak, with 52 games in a row. Also, Yordan and Gross are the only left-handed hitters.

However, Bregman and Álvarez are the only ones in the group that got to 40 games in the last 25 years.

If Yordan manages to extend his streak to at least 50 contests, he’d be just the 10th player with such a streak since the 2000 season. Among the nine men that have achieved a 50-game on-base streak since 2000, there is only one Latino: Orlando Cabrera. Should Yordan stays hot, he could join the former Red Sox shortstop.

The complete list of 50-game on-base streaks since 2000:

Orlando Cabrera, 63 games

Jim Thome, 60 games

Barry Bonds, 57 games

Barry Bonds, 56 games

Ryan Klesko, 56 games

Alex Rodríguez, 53 games

Shawn Green, 53 games

Shin-Soo Choo, 52 games

Kevin Millar, 52 games

Gary Sheffield, 50 games

Álvarez, who already established the Cuban record, is slashing .310/.406/.579 through 170 plate appearances since his streak began last year, on October 2. He’s hit 12 doubles and nine home runs while recording 40 runs batted in and 25 runs scored. He’s logged 20 walks and has been hit by a pitch four times.

Currently, Yordan is also carrying a 13-game hitting streak. He’s gone hitless in only six of his 36 contests in the season so far.

The Cuban star is having another great year as he’s posted a .298/.400/.573 slash line with a .973 OPS. He’s hit nine doubles and as many homers, including 39 ribbies, 23 runs, 19 walks, and 39 total hits across 131 at-bats.