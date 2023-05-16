Astros Crawfish Boil: May 16, 2023

It’s the Tuesday Boil!

The 22-19 Astros look to build a winning streak against the Cubs tonight. In the meantime, here’s your Boil.

Houston Astros News

Astros’ Drew Gilbert rises up prospect rankings: How soon could he contribute? (Chron.com)

Astros returning to H-Town following successful road trip (click2houston.com)

Cubs’ Cody Bellinger crashes into wall vs. Astros, leaves game (news.yahoo.com)

Astros’ Framber Valdez, ‘La Grasa,’ comes into his swaggy, sweet-smelling own (theathletic.com)

How Astros top-notch pitching performances just recalibrated expectations (Houston.sportsmap.com)

Travis Scott Says ‘Utopia’ Is ‘On the Way,’ Played Album for Houston Astros (complex.com)

AL West News

MLB Tracker: Los Angeles Angels Star Ohtani Unlikely to Be Traded This Season (si.com)

Angels’ Latest Roster Addition Hints at Serious Anthony Rendon Injury (si.com)

A’s reach agreement to develop Las Vegas site for stadium (ESPN.com)

A’s now have two ‘binding’ ballpark agreements (ktvu.com)

Stecker: With Julio hitting 3rd, Mariners can get back to ‘Chaos Ball’ (sports.mynorthwest.com)

Led by Cal Raleigh’s historic game, Mariners bats break out in win over Red Sox (seattletimes.com)

Braves use power surge to dominate Rangers (deadspin.com)

‘He got me pretty good’: 7 years ago, Rougned Odor landed a homer of a punch (wfaa.com)

My biggest takeaway from this story is that Odor is still just 29-years-old.

MLB News

Ohtani HR visits part of Camden Yards rarely reached (mlb.com)

2-for-1: These swings got double contact (mlb.com)

Cardinals crush Crew with 18-run outburst in St. Louis (mlb.com)

New hidden ball trick? Catcher can’t find it anywhere (mlb.com)

Remember him? Darren Baker makes jaw-dropping stop (mlb.com)

Insane play by Dusty’s son at Triple-A.

Houston Astros Birthdays

Bob Bruce (1933-2017) was a member of the original Houston Colt .45s in 1962. In five seasons for the team, he was 42-58 with a 3.13 FIP, a 1.279 WHIP, and 609 K’s in 907 innings.

Rick Rhoden (70) ended his 16-season MLB career with the Astros for one season in 1989, going 2-6 with a 4.28 ERA in 20 appearances, including 17 starts.