 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game 41 Thread. May 15, 2023, 7:10 CT. Cubs @ Astros

Framber Valdez brings the Astrs’ best against the Cubs’ Jameson Taillon

By William Metzger(bilbos)
/ new
MLB: Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

For more on this game and series, read Kevin’s excellent preview HERE.

Here are the lineups and media access information.

More From The Crawfish Boxes

Loading comments...