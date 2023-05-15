Filed under: Game 41 Thread. May 15, 2023, 7:10 CT. Cubs @ Astros Framber Valdez brings the Astrs’ best against the Cubs’ Jameson Taillon By William Metzger(bilbos) May 15, 2023, 6:26pm CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game 41 Thread. May 15, 2023, 7:10 CT. Cubs @ Astros Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email David Banks-USA TODAY Sports For more on this game and series, read Kevin’s excellent preview HERE. Here are the lineups and media access information. More From The Crawfish Boxes Believe It Or Not, Rafael Montero Isn’t Terrible Series Preview — Chicago Cubs Visit Houston Astros Astros Prospect Report: May 14th Astros Crawfish Boil: May 15, 2023 Brown delivers clutch outing, bullpen holds lead as Astros win 4-3 to take series Game 40 Thread. May 14, 2023. 1:10 CT. Astros @ White Sox Loading comments...
Loading comments...