Astros Prospect Report: May 14th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (17-21) won 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

Allgeyer started for Sugar Land and allowed 2 runs over 3.2 innings. Madris put the Space Cowboys on the board with a sac fly in the 3rd. Sugar Land took the lead in the 6th scoring 2 runs on a 2 run double from Leon. They would get another run in the 7th on another Madris sac fly. Blanco tossed 3.1 scoreless inning in relief to maintain the lead. Mushinski gave up a run in the 9th but Paredes was able to hold on for the save in the 4-3 win.

Note: Leon has 19 RBI in 32 games this season.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (13-20) won 1-0 (BOX SCORE)

Arrighetti started for the Hooks and was dominant tossing 7 scoreless innings while racking up 9 strikeouts. The Hooks’ only run on the day was a Gilbert RBI single in the first inning. That was all the pitching staff needed with Arrighetti and McDonald, who tossed 2 scoreless innings, shutting out the Missions.

Note: Arrighetti has allowed 1 ER over his last 3 outings (17 innings).

A+: Asheville Tourists (12-19) won 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

Asheville got on the board in the first scoring 2 runs on a Cerny sac fly and Sacco RBI single. They got 2 more runs in the 2nd on a Melton 2 run HR, his 5th HR of the season. Calderon started and pitched well before allowing 2 runs in the 5th. Gusto pitched in relief, and pitched well, allowing 1 run over 4 innings with 5 strikeouts as he closed out the 4-3 win.

Note: Melton has a .964 OPS in May.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (13-19) lost 2-1 (BOX SCORE)

The Woodpeckers got on the board first when they got a Balogh RBI single in the 3rd inning. Swanson got the start and allowed 2 runs over 5.1 innings. The bullpen was solid with Nodal tossing 3 scoreless but the offense was unable to get anything else going as the Woodpeckers fell 2-1.

Note: Balogh is hitting .356 this season.

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: OFF

CC: OFF

AV: OFF

FV: OFF