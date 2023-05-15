Astros Crawfish Boil: May 15, 2023

Welcome to the Crawfish Boil!
Houston Astros News
Start of the Astros’ no-excuses part of the schedule (chipalatta.com)
Michael Brantley injury: Astros outfielder shut down indefinitely because of shoulder inflammation (cbssports.com)
Jose Altuve injury: Houston Astros star takes field for 1st time since breaking thumb 55 days ago (abc13.com)
Here’s why Astros rehab procedures now under the microscope (Houston.sportsmap.com)
Dusty Baker on Brown, Diaz (MLB.com)
Houston Astros fans react to team giving Yainer Diaz the silent treatment after hitting his first MLB homer: “One of the best traditions in baseball” (sportskeeda.com)
Youngsters Brown, Diaz feature career marks in 2nd straight series win (mlb.com)
Why Ryan Pressly enters to a Johnny Cash song (mlb.com)
AL West News
Mariners rookie Bryce Miller breaks record held since 1901 while stymying Tigers to send Seattle above .500 (cbssports.com)
The 14 ugliest things I saw during the Mariners 5-3 loss to the Tigers (lookoutlanding.com)
Texas Rangers’ Adolis Garcia Does Something Not Done For Team in More Than a Decade (si.com)
MLB Notes: Texas Rangers have gotten their money’s worth with Nathan Eovaldi (bostonherald.com)
A’s chaotic, costly Las Vegas business approach anything but entertaining (thenevadaindependent.com)
What to Know: The Oakland A’s Las Vegas Ballpark Plans (nbcbayarea.com)
Why the Angels designated Ryan Tepera for assignment and what it means for the bullpen (theathletic.com)
Angels News: Anthony Rendon Injury Update, Cannot Move Laterally (si.com)
MLB News
Surprise team cracks Top 5 in Power Rankings (mlb.com)
It’s the Rangers. We’re number 10!
Harper ejected after taking exception to Rox pitcher Bird (mlb.com)
Blue Jays take valuable lessons from walk-off sweep of Braves (mlb.com
7 years after being 1st-round pick, RHP finally called up to The Show (mlb.com)
Pasquantino’s paranormal road trip (mlb.com)
Greinke becomes 5th pitcher to ring up 1,000 different batters (mlb.com)
Houston should have made a play for Grienke. /js
Suárez showcases fancy soccer footwork at plate (mlb.com)
Max Scherzer Is Just One Pain in the Neck for the Skidding Mets (fangraphs.com)
Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s Switch to Center Field Is Looking Like a Great Decision (fangraphs.com)
