Astros Prospect Report: May 12th

See how the prospects performed last night.

By Jimmy Price
MLB: Spring Training-Houston Astros at New York Mets
Mar 22, 2023; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; Houston Astros center fielder Justin Dirden (84) crosses home plate after being walked in as New York Mets catcher Omar Narvaez (2) looks on during the fifth inning against the Houston Astros at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay
Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (15-21) won 5-3 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got on the board in the 2nd inning scoring 3 runs on a Leon RBI single and Dirden 2 run HR. Murray got the start for Sugar Land and allowed 2 runs over 4 innings of work. El Paso tied it up in the 6th but Machado got the lead right back in the bottom of the inning with an RBI single. Kessinger added a sac fly in the 8th to make it 5-3. Taylor tossed 2 scoreless in relief and Record closed it out with a scoreless 9th to seal the 5-3 win.

Note: Dirden has 5 HR, 18 RBI in May.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (12-18) lost 5-2 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks picked up a run in the first and second on Whitcomb and Stevens RBI doubles. Brown started for the Hooks and went 4 innings allowing 4 runs. Henley relieved Brown and pitched well allowing 1 run over 4 innings. The offense was quiet though as they were unable to score again falling 5-2.

Note: Whitcomb has 27 RBI in 29 games this season.

A+: Asheville Tourists (11-18) won 6-2 (BOX SCORE)

Borden put Asheville on the board in the first with an RBI single. Batista got the start for the Tourists and dominated tossing 5 scoreless innings with 6 strikeouts. The offense blew it open in the 4th scoring 4 runs on a Cerny 2 run single and a couple runs on errors. They would get another in the 8th on a Palma RBI single. Blubaught closed it out allowing 2 runs over 4 innings with 7 strikeouts.

Note: Dezenzo is hitting .390 this season.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (12-18) lost 4-1 (BOX SCORE)

Guedez started for the Woodpeckers and allowed 1 run over 4 innings. Gaston put Fayetteville on the board in the 2nd inning with an RBI single. Taylor pitched in relief but allowed 3 runs over 4 innings despite striking out 6. The offense struggled to get anything else going as they fell 4-1.

Note: Taylor has 34 K in 22.1 innings this season.

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Bryan Garcia - 6:05 CT

CC: TBD - 5:05 CT

AV: Brayan De Paula - 6:00 CT

FV: TBD - 4:05 CT

