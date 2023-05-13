Astros Prospect Report: May 12th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (15-21) won 5-3 (BOX SCORE)
Sugar Land got on the board in the 2nd inning scoring 3 runs on a Leon RBI single and Dirden 2 run HR. Murray got the start for Sugar Land and allowed 2 runs over 4 innings of work. El Paso tied it up in the 6th but Machado got the lead right back in the bottom of the inning with an RBI single. Kessinger added a sac fly in the 8th to make it 5-3. Taylor tossed 2 scoreless in relief and Record closed it out with a scoreless 9th to seal the 5-3 win.
Note: Dirden has 5 HR, 18 RBI in May.
- Jose Altuve, 2B: 0-for-4
- J.J. Matijevic, DH: 1-for-3, R, 2B, BB
- Pedro Leon, RF: 2-for-4, R, RBI, SB
- Rylan Bannon, 3B: 0-for-3, R, BB, SB
- Justin Dirden, CF: 1-for-2, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB
- Joe Perez, LF: 3-for-3, BB
- Dixon Machado, SS: 2-for-4, RBI, SB
- Jayden Murray, RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 6 K
- Matt Ruppenthal, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K (WIN)
- Blake Taylor, LHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- Joe Record, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (SAVE)
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (12-18) lost 5-2 (BOX SCORE)
The Hooks picked up a run in the first and second on Whitcomb and Stevens RBI doubles. Brown started for the Hooks and went 4 innings allowing 4 runs. Henley relieved Brown and pitched well allowing 1 run over 4 innings. The offense was quiet though as they were unable to score again falling 5-2.
Note: Whitcomb has 27 RBI in 29 games this season.
- Quincy Hamilton, LF: 1-for-4, R
- Drew Gilbert, RF: 1-for-4
- Shay Whitcomb, SS: 1-for-4, 2B, RBI
- C.J. Stubbs, C: 1-for-3, R, BB
- Chad Stevens, 3B: 2-for-3, 2B, RBI
- Aaron Brown, RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 3 K
- Blair Henley, RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (11-18) won 6-2 (BOX SCORE)
Borden put Asheville on the board in the first with an RBI single. Batista got the start for the Tourists and dominated tossing 5 scoreless innings with 6 strikeouts. The offense blew it open in the 4th scoring 4 runs on a Cerny 2 run single and a couple runs on errors. They would get another in the 8th on a Palma RBI single. Blubaught closed it out allowing 2 runs over 4 innings with 7 strikeouts.
Note: Dezenzo is hitting .390 this season.
- Jacob Melton, CF: 0-for-4, R, BB, SB
- Zach Dezenzo, 2B: 4-for-5, 2 R
- Tim Borden, 2B: 3-for-5, R, RBI
- Ryan Clifford, 1B: 0-for-3, R
- Logan Cerny, LF: 2-for-4, R, 2 RBI
- Miguel Palma, C: 1-for-4, 2 RBI
- Edinson Batista, RHP: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K (WIN)
- A.J. Blubaugh, RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 K (SAVE)
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (12-18) lost 4-1 (BOX SCORE)
Guedez started for the Woodpeckers and allowed 1 run over 4 innings. Gaston put Fayetteville on the board in the 2nd inning with an RBI single. Taylor pitched in relief but allowed 3 runs over 4 innings despite striking out 6. The offense struggled to get anything else going as they fell 4-1.
Note: Taylor has 34 K in 22.1 innings this season.
- Tyler Whitaker, 3B: 0-for-3, 2 BB
- Ricardo Balogh, 2B: 1-for-3, BB
- Narbe Cruz, 1B: 1-for-3, BB
- Luis Encarnacion, DH: 0-for-2, R, 2 BB
- John Garcia, LF: 1-for-3, BB
- Sandro Gaston, C: 1-for-4, RBI
- Rolando Espinosa, SS: 1-for-2, 2 BB
- Jose Guedez, RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- Andrew Taylor, RHP: 4.0 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 6 K
- Jeremy Molero, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: Bryan Garcia - 6:05 CT
CC: TBD - 5:05 CT
AV: Brayan De Paula - 6:00 CT
FV: TBD - 4:05 CT
