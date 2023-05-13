Astros Prospect Report: May 12th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (15-21) won 5-3 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got on the board in the 2nd inning scoring 3 runs on a Leon RBI single and Dirden 2 run HR. Murray got the start for Sugar Land and allowed 2 runs over 4 innings of work. El Paso tied it up in the 6th but Machado got the lead right back in the bottom of the inning with an RBI single. Kessinger added a sac fly in the 8th to make it 5-3. Taylor tossed 2 scoreless in relief and Record closed it out with a scoreless 9th to seal the 5-3 win.

Note: Dirden has 5 HR, 18 RBI in May.

Jayden Murray , RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 6 K

4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 6 K Matt Ruppenthal , RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K (WIN)

2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K (WIN) Blake Taylor , LHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Joe Record, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (SAVE)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (12-18) lost 5-2 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks picked up a run in the first and second on Whitcomb and Stevens RBI doubles. Brown started for the Hooks and went 4 innings allowing 4 runs. Henley relieved Brown and pitched well allowing 1 run over 4 innings. The offense was quiet though as they were unable to score again falling 5-2.

Note: Whitcomb has 27 RBI in 29 games this season.

Aaron Brown , RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

4.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 3 K Blair Henley, RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (11-18) won 6-2 (BOX SCORE)

Borden put Asheville on the board in the first with an RBI single. Batista got the start for the Tourists and dominated tossing 5 scoreless innings with 6 strikeouts. The offense blew it open in the 4th scoring 4 runs on a Cerny 2 run single and a couple runs on errors. They would get another in the 8th on a Palma RBI single. Blubaught closed it out allowing 2 runs over 4 innings with 7 strikeouts.

Note: Dezenzo is hitting .390 this season.

Edinson Batista , RHP: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K (WIN) A.J. Blubaugh, RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 K (SAVE)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (12-18) lost 4-1 (BOX SCORE)

Guedez started for the Woodpeckers and allowed 1 run over 4 innings. Gaston put Fayetteville on the board in the 2nd inning with an RBI single. Taylor pitched in relief but allowed 3 runs over 4 innings despite striking out 6. The offense struggled to get anything else going as they fell 4-1.

Note: Taylor has 34 K in 22.1 innings this season.

Jose Guedez , RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Andrew Taylor , RHP: 4.0 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

4.0 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 6 K Jeremy Molero, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Bryan Garcia - 6:05 CT

CC: TBD - 5:05 CT

AV: Brayan De Paula - 6:00 CT

FV: TBD - 4:05 CT