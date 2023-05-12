Series Preview – Chicago White Sox host Houston Astros

Tonight at 7:10 PM CT, the Houston Astros will face off against the Chicago White Sox in the first game of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.
The Astros figured things out to win two out of three against the Angels and come out with a positive record (19-18). However, they’ve lost five of their last eight games and are trying to regain some ground in the AL West, where they are yet to assault first place in 2023.
Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier were as good as the Astros needed them to be against the Halos. They defeated the Angels even without receiving great run support as the Astros are struggling offensively. Speaking of that, Houston is averaging only 3.1 runs and 6.5 hits per game in its last 13 contests.
On the other hand, the White Sox have been incredibly inconsistent throughout most of the season. Their campaign features a 10-game losing streak and a 13-26 record overall, sitting in fourth place in the AL Central. For what it’s worth, Chicago has won two or more games in a row just once.
This is the second series between both teams this season – the White Sox traveled to Minute Maid Park to open the season and split a four-game set.
Standings
Houston Astros: 19-18, .514, third in the AL West, ninth in the AL, 14th in MLB, on pace for 83-79, Last 10: 5-5, Playoff Odds: 95.1 percent
Chicago White Sox: 13-26, fourth in the AL Central, 13th in the AL, 28th in MLB, on pace for 54-108, Last 10: 5-5, Playoffs Odds: 0.9 percent
Team leaders
AVG: Astros: Mauricio Dubón (.287) | White Sox: Yasmani Grandal (.270)
OBP: Astros: Yordan Álvarez (.388) | White Sox: Yasmani Grandal (.349)
SLG: Astros: Yordan Álvarez (.558) | White Sox: Luis Robert Jr. (.493)
OPS: Astros: Yordan Álvarez (.946) | White Sox: Luis Robert Jr. (.814)
HR: Astros: Yordan Álvarez (8) | White Sox: Luis Robert Jr. (8)
RBI: Astros: Yordan Álvarez (34) | White Sox: Andrew Vaughn (29)
BB: Astros: Alex Bregman (24) | White Sox: Andrew Vaughn (17)
SB: Astros: Jeremy Peña (6) | White Sox: Tim Anderson (5)
ERA: Astros: Framber Valdez (2.38) | White Sox: Lucas Giolito (3.59)
WHIP: Astros: Cristian Javier (1.01) | White Sox: Lucas Giolito (1.11)
K: Astros: Framber Valdez (57) | White Sox: Lance Lynn (54)
Injury report
José Altuve will start his rehab assignment on Friday night with the Sugar Land Cowboys.
Michael Brantley should rejoin the team in Chicago this weekend after suffering what we can consider a setback.
Gametime and Starting Pitchers
Tonight at 7:10 pm CT – JP France (0-0, 0.00) vs Michael Kopech (1-3, 5.97)
Saturday at 6:15 pm CT – Brandon Bielak (0-1, 4.15) vs Dylan Cease (2-2, 5.58)
Sunday at 1:10 pm CT – Hunter Brown (3-1, 3.23) vs Lucas Giolito (2-2, 3.59)
Who’s hot (last 7 days)
Houston Astros:
Yordan Álvarez: 7-for-18, 2 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, .389/.450/.667, 1.117 OPS
Cristian Javier: 1 game, 6 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 11 K, 3.00 ERA, 0.67 WHIP
Framber Valdez: 1 game, 8 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 12 K, 1.13 ERA, 0.38 WHIP
Bryan Abreu: 2 games, 2 IP, 1 H, 5 K, 0.00 ERA, 0.50 WHIP
Chicago White Sox:
Hanser Alberto: 8-for-20, 3 2B, 2 HR, 8 RBI, .400/.480/.850, 1.330 OPS
Luis Robert Jr: 7-for-19, 3 2B, 1 HR, 5 RBI, .368/.500/.684, 1.184 OPS
Andrew Vaughn: 8-for-26, 2 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 9 RBI, .308/.321/.577, .898 OPS
Gavin Sheets: 5-for-16, 1 2B, 2 HR, 4 RBI, .313/.421/.750, 1.171 OPS
Who’s not (last 7 days)
Houston Astros:
Rafael Montero: 2 games, 1 2/3 IP, 4 H, 6 ER, 2 K, 32.40 ERA, 3.60 WHIP
Hunter Brown: 1 game, 4 1/3 IP, 9 H, 4 ER, 3 K, 8.31 ERA, 2.31 WHIP
Kyle Tucker: 3-for-17, 2 RBI, 2 SO, .176/.211/.176, .387 OPS
José Abreu: 2-for-14, 2 2B, 1 RBI, 5 SO, .143/.250/.286, .536 OPS
Chicago White Sox:
Tim Anderson: 4-for-21, 4 SO, .190/.261/.190, .451 OPS
Mike Clevinger: 2 games, 12 IP, 9 H, 7 ER, 9 K, 5.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP
Dylan Cease: 1 game, 5 IP, 9 H, 7 ER, 6 K, 12.60 ERA, 2.00 WHIP
Lance Lynn: 1 game, 5 IP, 9 H, 7 ER, 4 K, 12.60 ERA, 2.20 WHIP
