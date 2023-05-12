Astros Prospect Report: May 11th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (14-21) won 7-6 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got on the board in the 2nd inning on a 2 run single from Perez. They got another run in the 3rd on a Bannon sac fly. Hansen got the start and allowed 3 unearned runs over 3.2 innings. Davis allowed 3 runs in the 5th retiring just 2 batters. The offense got one back in the bottom of the 5th on a Bannon RBI single. The bullpen pitched well keeping things tight and Sugar Land tied it up in the 8th on a Lee RBI single and a run scoring on a wild pitch. The game went to extra innings and Sugar Land was able to walk it off on a Madris sac fly to win it.

Note: Lee is hitting .536 in May.

Austin Hansen , RHP: 3.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 6 K

3.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 6 K Austin Davis , LHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 0 K

0.2 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 0 K Devin Conn , RHP: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Kyle McGowin , RHP: 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Parker Mushinski , LHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Cesar Gomez, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (WIN)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (12-17) lost 3-1 (BOX SCORE)

Robaina started for the Hooks and allowed 3 runs over 5 innings of work while striking out 2. The offense had a down night picking up just 1 run on a catcher’s interference in the 8th inning. VanWey and Brown had scoreless outings in relief but that would be it from the offense as the Hooks fell 3-1.

Note: Gilbert is hitting .333 in Double-A.

Julio Robaina , LHP: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Logan VanWey , RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Tyler Brown, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (10-18) lost 9-4 (BOX SCORE)

Asheville got on the board in the first inning scoring 2 runs on an error and one run on a Cerny RBI single. Asheville got another run in the 5th on a Dezenzo RBI single. Santos got the start and went 4 innings allowing 4 runs. Ullola struggled in relief allowing 5 runs over 2 innings and the offense was shutout the rest of the way as the Tourists fell 9-4.

Note: Dezenzo is hitting .361 this season.

Alex Santos , RHP: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

4.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Jacob Coats , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Miguel Ullola , RHP: 2.0 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 1 K

2.0 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 1 K Kasey Ford, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (12-17) lost 4-2 (BOX SCORE)

Guilfoil started for the Woodpeckers and went 3.1 innings allowing 4 runs, 2 earned with 7 strikeouts. The offense got on the board with a run in the 7th on an Espinosa sac fly and another in the 8th on a balk. Mancini was dominant in relief striking out 6 over 4 perfect innings but the offense was unable to get anything else going as they fell 4-2.

Note: Mancini has 33 K in 24.2 innings this season.

Tyler Whitaker , 3B: 2-for-4, R, 2 SB

2-for-4, R, 2 SB Ricardo Balogh, 1B: 1-for-3, R, BB

Tyler Guilfoil , RHP: 3.1 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 K

3.1 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 K Deury Carrasco , RHP: 1.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

1.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K Joey Mancini, RHP: 4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Jayden Murray - 7:05 CT

CC: Julio Robaina - 7:05 CT

AV: Edinson Batista - 6:00 CT

FV: TBD - 6:05 CT