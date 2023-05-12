Astros Crawfish Boil: May 12, 2023

Here’s your Friday Boil!

Houston Astros News

AL West News

MLB News

Houston Astros Birthdays

Michael Knorr (23) was a third round choice out of Coastal Carolina in the most recent MLB Draft. A right-handed starting pitcher, he was recently promoted from the Low-A Fayetteville Woodpeckers to the High-A Asheville Tourists.

Switch-hitting right fielder Kevin Bass (64) spent 10 of his 14 major league seasons with Houston in two stretches from 1982 to 1994. He hit .278/.330/.423 with 87 home runs and 468 RBI.