Astros Prospect Report: May 10th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (13-21) lost 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

Macuare started for Sugar Land and despite striking out 7 over 4 innings, he allowed 4 runs. The bullpen was solid tossing 5 scoreless innings. Sugar Land got on the board scoring 2 runs in the 7th on a passed ball and a Machado RBI groundout. In the 8th, they got another run on a Dirden RBI triple. Sugar Land got the tying run on in the 9th but they were unable to score as they fell 4-3.

Note: Dirden has a 1.605 OPS in 7 games in May.

Angel Macuare , RHP: 4.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 7 K

4.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 7 K Jimmy Endersby , RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K Joe Record , RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (11-15)

Game 1 - won 5-2 (BOX SCORE)

Kouba got the start and pitched well allowing 2 runs over 6.1 innings with 3 strikeouts. Both runs were allowed in the first and then he settled down for 5 scoreless innings. The offense got on the board in the 3rd with a run scoring on catcher’s interference and a Whitcomb sac fly. They got 2 more in the 5th on Whitcomb and Loperfido RBI singles. In the 6th, Barber connected on a solo HR to extend the lead. Brown came on and got the last two outs to close it out for the game one win.

Note: Kouba has 4 BB/35 K in 29.2 innings this season.

Rhett Kouba , RHP: 6.1 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K (WIN)

6.1 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K (WIN) Tyler Brown, RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K (SAVE)

Game 2 - lost 5-1 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks got on the board first in this one on an RBI double in the first from Whitcomb. Gordon got the start and allowed 3 runs over 5 innings, with all 3 coming in the 2nd. The offense was quiet the rest of the way and were unable to score again as the Hooks dropped game two 5-1.

Note: Whitcomb has 26 RBI in 27 games this season.

Colton Gordon , LHP: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K Diosmerky Taveras, RHP: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (10-17)

Game 1 - lost 3-1 (BOX SCORE)

Miley started for Asheville and tossed 3 scoreless innings. He was relieved bye Roberts who allowed 2 runs and Salgado who allowed 1 run. The offense was quiet for most of the game until Cerny broke up the no-hitter with a solo HR in the 7th. That was it for the offense they as they fell 3-1 in game one.

Note: Cerny has 4 HR this season.

Deylen Miley , RHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

3.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K Max Roberts , LHP: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

0.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Bryant Salgado, RHP: 2.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Game 2 - won 5-4 (BOX SCORE)

Dezenzo put the Tourists on the board in the first inning with a 2 run HR. They got another in the second on a Palma sac fly. Bellozo got the start and allowed 4 runs over 4 innings. Melton tied the game up in the 5th with an RBI single and in the 7th, the Tourists took the lead on a Sandle sac fly. Brockhouse closed it out striking out 6 over 3 scoreless innings.

Note: Dezenzo has a 1.049 OPS this season.

Valente Bellozo , RHP: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

4.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Walker Brockhouse, RHP: 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K (WIN)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (12-16) lost 8-0 (BOX SCORE)

Dombroski started for the Woodpeckers and allowed 3 runs over 5 innings while striking out 6. DeVos pitched in relief and and allowed 1 run over 3.1 innings with 7 strikeouts. The wheels came off in the 9th as the Woodpeckers walked 6 and the Cannon Ballers extended their lead to 8-0. The offense struggled in the game collecting just four hits as they were shutout 8-0.

Note: Dombroski has 39 K in 26 innings this season.

Trey Dombroski , LHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

5.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 K Nolan DeVos , RHP: 3.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 7 K

3.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 7 K Ian Foggo , RHP: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 0 K

0.1 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 0 K Jeremy Molero, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Austin Hansen - 6:35 CT

CC: Julio Robaina - 7:05 CT

AV: Edinson Batista - 6:00 CT

FV: TBD - 6:05 CT