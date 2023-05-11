Astros Prospect Report: May 10th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (13-21) lost 4-3 (BOX SCORE)
Macuare started for Sugar Land and despite striking out 7 over 4 innings, he allowed 4 runs. The bullpen was solid tossing 5 scoreless innings. Sugar Land got on the board scoring 2 runs in the 7th on a passed ball and a Machado RBI groundout. In the 8th, they got another run on a Dirden RBI triple. Sugar Land got the tying run on in the 9th but they were unable to score as they fell 4-3.
Note: Dirden has a 1.605 OPS in 7 games in May.
- Grae Kessinger, SS: 2-for-3, R, 2 2B, BB
- Justin Dirden, RF: 2-for-3, 3B, RBI, BB, SB
- Rylan Bannon, 3B: 1-for-4, R, 2B
- Joe Perez, 1B: 1-for-4, R, 2B
- Angel Macuare, RHP: 4.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 7 K
- Jimmy Endersby, RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K
- Joe Record, RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (11-15)
Game 1 - won 5-2 (BOX SCORE)
Kouba got the start and pitched well allowing 2 runs over 6.1 innings with 3 strikeouts. Both runs were allowed in the first and then he settled down for 5 scoreless innings. The offense got on the board in the 3rd with a run scoring on catcher’s interference and a Whitcomb sac fly. They got 2 more in the 5th on Whitcomb and Loperfido RBI singles. In the 6th, Barber connected on a solo HR to extend the lead. Brown came on and got the last two outs to close it out for the game one win.
Note: Kouba has 4 BB/35 K in 29.2 innings this season.
- Will Wagner, 3B: 1-for-3, BB
- Drew Gilbert, CF: 1-for-3, 2B, RBI
- Shay Whitcomb, SS: 1-for-3, 2 RBI
- Joey Loperfido, 2B: 1-for-3, RBI, BB
- Quincy Hamilton, RF: 2-for-4
- Colin Barber, DH: 3-for-3, 3 R, HR, RBI
- C.J. Stubbs, C: 0-for-1, 2 R, 2 BB
- Rhett Kouba, RHP: 6.1 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K (WIN)
- Tyler Brown, RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K (SAVE)
Game 2 - lost 5-1 (BOX SCORE)
The Hooks got on the board first in this one on an RBI double in the first from Whitcomb. Gordon got the start and allowed 3 runs over 5 innings, with all 3 coming in the 2nd. The offense was quiet the rest of the way and were unable to score again as the Hooks dropped game two 5-1.
Note: Whitcomb has 26 RBI in 27 games this season.
- Quincy Hamilton, DH: 1-for-3, R
- Shay Whitcomb, 2B: 1-for-3, 2B, RBI
- Colton Gordon, LHP: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
- Diosmerky Taveras, RHP: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (10-17)
Game 1 - lost 3-1 (BOX SCORE)
Miley started for Asheville and tossed 3 scoreless innings. He was relieved bye Roberts who allowed 2 runs and Salgado who allowed 1 run. The offense was quiet for most of the game until Cerny broke up the no-hitter with a solo HR in the 7th. That was it for the offense they as they fell 3-1 in game one.
Note: Cerny has 4 HR this season.
- Logan Cerny, CF: 1-for-3, R, HR, RBI
- Tim Borden, 3B: 1-for-3
- Tommy Sacco, SS: 1-for-3
- Deylen Miley, RHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
- Max Roberts, LHP: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- Bryant Salgado, RHP: 2.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
Game 2 - won 5-4 (BOX SCORE)
Dezenzo put the Tourists on the board in the first inning with a 2 run HR. They got another in the second on a Palma sac fly. Bellozo got the start and allowed 4 runs over 4 innings. Melton tied the game up in the 5th with an RBI single and in the 7th, the Tourists took the lead on a Sandle sac fly. Brockhouse closed it out striking out 6 over 3 scoreless innings.
Note: Dezenzo has a 1.049 OPS this season.
- Logan Cerny, RF: 1-for-4, R, SB
- Michael Sandle, LF: 2-for-2, RBI, BB, SB
- Jacob Melton, CF: 1-for-4, R, RBI, SB
- Zach Dezenzo, 2B: 1-for-3, R, HR, 2 RBI
- Tommy Sacco, 3B: 1-for-3, R, SB
- Miguel Palma, C: 1-for-2, RBI
- Kobe Kato, DH: 1-for-3, R, 2B
- Valente Bellozo, RHP: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- Walker Brockhouse, RHP: 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K (WIN)
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (12-16) lost 8-0 (BOX SCORE)
Dombroski started for the Woodpeckers and allowed 3 runs over 5 innings while striking out 6. DeVos pitched in relief and and allowed 1 run over 3.1 innings with 7 strikeouts. The wheels came off in the 9th as the Woodpeckers walked 6 and the Cannon Ballers extended their lead to 8-0. The offense struggled in the game collecting just four hits as they were shutout 8-0.
Note: Dombroski has 39 K in 26 innings this season.
- Narbe Cruz, 3B: 1-for-4
- Ricardo Balogh, 1B: 1-for-4
- Luis Encarnacion, C: 1-for-3
- Leosdanis Molina, 2B: 1-for-2, BB
- Trey Dombroski, LHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 K
- Nolan DeVos, RHP: 3.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 7 K
- Ian Foggo, RHP: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 0 K
- Jeremy Molero, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: Austin Hansen - 6:35 CT
CC: Julio Robaina - 7:05 CT
AV: Edinson Batista - 6:00 CT
FV: TBD - 6:05 CT
