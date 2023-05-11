Astros Crawfish Boil: May 11, 2023

Welcome to the Thursday Boil.

Finally back above .500, Houston still has their work cut out for them if they intend to ascend to the postseason for the seventh year in a row. The Astros need to take advantage of the 13-25 Chicago White Sox, who will host the Astros for a three-game set starting tomorrow.

Houston Astros Birthdays

Ohio State alum Zach Dezenzo (23) was Houston’s 12th-round pick in the most recent draft. He’s currently slashing a healthy .348/.441/.609 for the High-A Asheville Tourists.

Joey Loperfido (24) has continued to tear up Double-A with the Corpus Christi Hooks, hitting .352/.486/.648 in 15 games.