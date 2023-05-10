Astros Prospect Report: May 9th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (12-20) won 24-8 (BOX SCORE)
Blanco started for Sugar Land and allowed 1 run over 2.1 innings but walked 5. Conn tossed 1.2 scoreless before Allgeyer allowed 3 runs in 2.1 innings. The pen kept the game tight until Lee put them on the board in the 8th with an RBI double. In the 9th, Perez connected on a 2 run HR and then Machado scored on a wild pitch to tie it up. After a scoreless inning from Gomez, Leon was able to walk it off with an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th.
Note: Dirden has 15 RBI in 5 games in May.
- Bligh Madris, LF: 1-for-4, BB
- Grae Kessinger, 3B: 1-for-3, R, 2 BB
- Korey Lee, C: 2-for-5, R, 2 2B, RBI
- Pedro Leon, 2B: 1-for-5, RBI
- Justin Dirden, CF: 1-for-4, R
- Joe Perez, RF: 2-for-4, R, HR, 2 RBI
- Dixon Machado, SS: 0-for-1, R, 3 BB
- Ronel Blanco, RHP: 2.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 1 K
- Devin Conn, RHP: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
- Nick Allgeyer, LHP: 2.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
- Blake Taylor, LHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
- Parker Mushinski, LHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Matt Ruppenthal, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
- Cesar Gomez, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN)
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (11-15) POSTPONED
A+: Asheville Tourists (9-16) POSTPONED
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (12-15) lost 5-1 (BOX SCORE)
Nodal started for the Woodpeckers and allowed 1 run over 2 innings. The offense was quiet and scored their lone run in the 8th inning on an error. The bullpen allowed a few runs and the offense was unable to get anything else going as the Woodpeckers fell 5-1.
Note: Loftin has 9 SB this season.
- Rolando Espinosa, RF: 1-for-3, BB, SB
- Jackson Loftin, CF: 1-for-2, R, BB, SB
- Jose Nodal, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 3 K
- Marshall Hunt, RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- Nic Swanson, RHP: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
- Bryan Perez, RHP: 2.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- Manuel Urias, RHP: 0.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: TBD - 11:05 CT
CC: Julio Robaina - 5:05 CT
AV: Alex Santos - 10:00 CT; Game 2 - TBD
FV: TBD - 6:05 CT
