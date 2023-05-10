Astros Prospect Report: May 9th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (12-20) won 24-8 (BOX SCORE)

Blanco started for Sugar Land and allowed 1 run over 2.1 innings but walked 5. Conn tossed 1.2 scoreless before Allgeyer allowed 3 runs in 2.1 innings. The pen kept the game tight until Lee put them on the board in the 8th with an RBI double. In the 9th, Perez connected on a 2 run HR and then Machado scored on a wild pitch to tie it up. After a scoreless inning from Gomez, Leon was able to walk it off with an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th.

Note: Dirden has 15 RBI in 5 games in May.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (11-15) POSTPONED

A+: Asheville Tourists (9-16) POSTPONED

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (12-15) lost 5-1 (BOX SCORE)

Nodal started for the Woodpeckers and allowed 1 run over 2 innings. The offense was quiet and scored their lone run in the 8th inning on an error. The bullpen allowed a few runs and the offense was unable to get anything else going as the Woodpeckers fell 5-1.

Note: Loftin has 9 SB this season.

Jose Nodal , RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 3 K

2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 3 K Marshall Hunt , RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Nic Swanson , RHP: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

2.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Bryan Perez , RHP: 2.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

2.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K Manuel Urias, RHP: 0.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: TBD - 11:05 CT

CC: Julio Robaina - 5:05 CT

AV: Alex Santos - 10:00 CT; Game 2 - TBD

FV: TBD - 6:05 CT