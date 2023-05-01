Astros Prospect Report: April 30th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (8-18) lost 5-1 (BOX SCORE)

Murray got the start and went 5 innings allowing 4 runs, 3 earned, while striking out 3. The lone run for the offense came on a Brantley RBI single in the 3rd inning. Hansen went 3 innings in relief allowing 1 run but the offense was unable to get anything else going as Sugar Land fell 5-1.

Note: Matijevic has a .823 OPS this season.

Jayden Murray , RHP: 5.0 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

5.0 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Austin Hansen, RHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (7-13) lost 11-3 (BOX SCORE)

Brown started for the Hooks and allowed 3 runs over 3.2 innings. In the 4th inning, Barber tied the game up with a 3 run HR, his second of the season. The pen struggled allowing 8 runs and the offense was quiet the rest of the way as the Hooks lost 11-3.

Note: Barber has a .919 OPS this season.

Aaron Brown , RHP: 3.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 5 K

3.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 5 K Jacob DeLabio , RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Blair Henley , RHP: 0.2 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

0.2 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 0 K Devin Conn , RHP: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

2.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Tyler Brown, RHP: 1.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (8-11)

Game 1 - won 11-10 (BOX SCORE)

The offense picked up a couple runs early on a sac fly and wild pitch. They got 2 runs in the 6th on Wrobleski RBI double and Price RBI single. In the 7th, they picked up 4 more runs on a Dezenzo 3 run HR and Wrobleski solo HR. Wrobleski added 2 more in the 9th with a 2 run triple. The pitching staff allowed 10 runs but was able to hold on for the win.

Note: Wrobleski has a 1.125 OPS in High-A.

Edinson Batista , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 K A.J. Blubaugh , RHP: 4.0 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

4.0 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 4 K Diosmerky Taveras , RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Ronny Garcia, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K (WIN)

Game 2 - lost 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

De Paula started for Asheville and allowed 3 runs over 3 innings of work. Asheville’s first run came on a double play in the 4th. In the 6th, Melton connected on a 2 run HR. Calderon pitched the finally 3 innings allowing 1 run but the offense was unable to get anything else going as they fell 4-3.

Note: Melton has a .779 OPS this season.

Brayan De Paula , LHP: 3.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 K

3.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 K Carlos Calderon, RHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (9-11) won 6-2 (BOX SCORE)

Knorr started for the Woodpeckers and dominated tossing 6 scoreless innings with 5 strikeouts. The offense got on the board in the first on a Garcia RBI single. They got 4 more in the 4th on an Encarnacion RBI double, McGowan RBI single, Loftin RBI double and Clifford sac fly. Balogh added another run in the 5th on his first homer of the season. Taylor allowed 2 runs in the 7th but was able to close it out for the 6-2 win.

Note: DeVos has a 3.07 ERA with 23 K in 14.2 innings this season.

Michael Knorr , RHP: 6.0 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K (WIN)

6.0 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K (WIN) Andrew Taylor, RHP: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K (SAVE)

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: OFF

CC: OFF

AV: OFF

FV: OFF