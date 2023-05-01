Astros Crawfish Boil: May 1, 2023

Welcome to the Monday Boil!

Houston Astros News

3 former Astros failing miserably on their new team (fansided.com)

WARNING! This article’s title is misleading. tl;dr Justin Verlander hasn’t debuted, Christian Vazquez is hitting .281, and Aledmys Diaz. To be fair, Diaz is struggling.

Astros insider: What we know about José Urquidy’s injury so far and options to replace him (houstonchronicle.com)

Astros’ José Urquidy exits early vs. Phillies with shoulder soreness, will see doctors Monday (theathletic.com)

Houston Astros fans relieved as team salvages series finale vs. Philadelphia Phillies (sportskeeda.com)

Meyers homers as Astros avoid sweep with 4-3 win over Phils (apnews.com)

Amen to that, Lance (chipalatta.com)

Astros’ Yordan Alvarez on revisiting 2022 World Series Game 6 no-doubter: “That first month, I watched it every night before I fell asleep” (sportskeeda.com)

Astros squeak past Phils, claim one game in series (deadspin.com)

AL West News

The Seattle Mariners meet the moment, turn the tide, and beat the Toronto Blue Jays in extra innings (lookoutlanding.com)

Seattle Mariners No. 1 prospect Harry Ford takes minors leagues, WBC stage by storm (spokesman.com)

17-11 - Rangers blast Bronx Bombers 15-2 to end April with series victory (lonestarball.com)

Texas Rangers ace Jacob deGrom ‘frustrated’ on injured list (sportsnet.ca)

Cincinnati Reds winning streak ends with walk-off loss to Oakland Athletics (Cincinnati.com)

MLB crops angry fan signs out of Oakland A’s clip (sfgate.com)

Athletics owner doesn’t deserve public funding from Las Vegas (reviewjournal.com)

John Fisher is getting to the Donald Sterling/Robert Irsay level of hatred from their fanbase, as he should. This man is amongst the worst of us, and he owns a baseball team. How fair is that?

Multiple Angels Players Land on Expert’s MVP Favorites List (si.com)

Angels’ José Suarez bounces back with 5 scoreless innings, victory (ocregister.com)

Baseball News

College baseball player shot in middle of game while standing in bullpen (abcnews.go.com)

Pittsburgh Pirates end incredible April 20-9 to put baseball world on notice (bucsdugout.com)

Wild video shows brawl between high school baseball teams in Norwalk (cbsnews.com)

Say Goodbye To The Baseball! (defector.com)

Why Mexico City faces an uphill climb toward landing a Major League Baseball franchise (ESPN.go.com)

Rising River Creeps Toward Baseball Stadium (weather.com)

The Realities Of Spring Baseball Begin To Sink In….. (pressprosmagazine.com)

Houston Astros Birthdays

Saturday

Ron Washington (71) played in the majors for 10 seasons. In 1989, he appeared in seven games for the Astros, going one-for-seven with a double and a run scored.

Louie Meadows (62) appeared in 87 games for Houston between 1986 and 1990, hitting .186 as a pinch hitter and sometimes outfielder.

J.R. Phillips (53) hit .178 in 49 games for the 1997 and 1998 Astros.

Sunday

Mike Barlow (75) pitched in 16 games for the 1976 Astros, going 2-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 11 whiffs in 22 frames.

Phil Garner (74) played in 753 games for Houston from 1981 through 1987, slashing .260/.323/.389 with 49 jacks and 320 RBI. After his eventual 16-season playing career ended in 1988, he managed for another 15 seasons, including Houston from 2004 through 2007, going 277-252.

Mark Saccomanno (43) went 2-for-10 in 10 appearances for the 2008 Astros.

Today

Steve Randolph (49) pitched in 14 games for the Astros in 2007, going 0-1 with a 12.15 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 13 1⁄ 3 innings.

José Urquidy (28) was the winning pitcher of record in last night’s 4-3 win against the Philadelphia Phillies. He's 26-15 with a 3.85 ERA over five seasons with the team.