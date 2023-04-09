 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Astros Prospect Report: April 8th

See how the prospects performed last night.

By Jimmy Price
Glendale Desert Dogs v Surprise Saguaros
SURPRISE, AZ - NOVEMBER 02, 2022: Zach Daniels #22 of the Surprise Saguaros bats during a game against the Glendale Desert Dogs at Surprise Stadium on November 2, 2022 in Surprise, Arizona.
Photo by Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (3-4)

Game 1 - lost 4-0 (BOX SCORE)

Murray made his second appearance of the season for Sugar Land and allowed 2 runs over 4 innings of work. He was relieved by Mushinski who was charged with 2 runs and only recorded two outs. The Space Cowboys’ offense struggled to get anything going picking up just 2 hits in the game one loss.

Game 2 - lost 3-2 (BOX SCORE)

Bielak started for Sugar Land and after allowing 2 runs in the first, he ended up going 5 innings allowing just those two runs with 5 strikeouts. The offense got 2 runs in the bottom of the first on Madris and Lee RBI singles. Endersby relieved Bielak and went 2 innings allowing 1 run. The Sugar Land offense put two on in the bottom of the 7th but were unable to score as they dropped game 2, 3-2.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (0-1)

Game 1 - lost 5-0 (BOX SCORE)

Gordon started game 1 for the Hooks but struggled a bit as he allowed 5 runs over 3.1 innings. While the offense picked up five hits, including doubles from Whitcomb and Stevens, they were unable to scratch across any runs as the Hooks fell 5-0 in Game 1.

Game 2 - lost 9-8 (BOX SCORE)

Kouba got the start in game two and was solid allowing 2 runs, 1 earned, over 3.2 innings with 5 strikeouts. The offense got on the board in the 3rd scoring 5 runs on a Daniels RBI double, run scoring on a wild pitch, a Barber RBI single and a Schreiber 2 run HR. The wheels came off for the pen in the 6th as Brown allowed 7 runs, 4 earned, while retiring just two batters as the Hooks fell behind 9-5. In the bottom of the 7th, Schreiber connected on a 3 run shot to make it 9-8 but that would be it from the offense.

A+: Asheville Tourists (0-1) POSTPONED
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (0-0) POSTPONED

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Misael Tamarez - 2:05 CT

CC: OFF

AV: OFF

FV: Nolan DeVos - 1:05 CT

