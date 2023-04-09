Astros Prospect Report: April 8th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (3-4)

Game 1 - lost 4-0 (BOX SCORE)

Murray made his second appearance of the season for Sugar Land and allowed 2 runs over 4 innings of work. He was relieved by Mushinski who was charged with 2 runs and only recorded two outs. The Space Cowboys’ offense struggled to get anything going picking up just 2 hits in the game one loss.

Jayden Murray , RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Parker Mushinski , LHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

0.2 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Austin Hansen, RHP: 2.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

Game 2 - lost 3-2 (BOX SCORE)

Bielak started for Sugar Land and after allowing 2 runs in the first, he ended up going 5 innings allowing just those two runs with 5 strikeouts. The offense got 2 runs in the bottom of the first on Madris and Lee RBI singles. Endersby relieved Bielak and went 2 innings allowing 1 run. The Sugar Land offense put two on in the bottom of the 7th but were unable to score as they dropped game 2, 3-2.

Brandon Bielak , RHP: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K Jimmy Endersby, RHP: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (0-1)

Game 1 - lost 5-0 (BOX SCORE)

Gordon started game 1 for the Hooks but struggled a bit as he allowed 5 runs over 3.1 innings. While the offense picked up five hits, including doubles from Whitcomb and Stevens, they were unable to scratch across any runs as the Hooks fell 5-0 in Game 1.

Colton Gordon , LHP: 3.1 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

3.1 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 4 K Devin Conn , RHP: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Derek West , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Cesar Gomez, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

Game 2 - lost 9-8 (BOX SCORE)

Kouba got the start in game two and was solid allowing 2 runs, 1 earned, over 3.2 innings with 5 strikeouts. The offense got on the board in the 3rd scoring 5 runs on a Daniels RBI double, run scoring on a wild pitch, a Barber RBI single and a Schreiber 2 run HR. The wheels came off for the pen in the 6th as Brown allowed 7 runs, 4 earned, while retiring just two batters as the Hooks fell behind 9-5. In the bottom of the 7th, Schreiber connected on a 3 run shot to make it 9-8 but that would be it from the offense.

Rhett Kouba , RHP: 3.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K

3.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K Matt Ruppenthal , RHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Tyler Brown , RHP: 0.2 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

0.2 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Jonathan Sprinkle, RHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (0-1) POSTPONED

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (0-0) POSTPONED

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Misael Tamarez - 2:05 CT

CC: OFF

AV: OFF

FV: Nolan DeVos - 1:05 CT