Saturday Space City Scoop: April 8, 2023

Welcome to the Saturday Boil!

Houston Astros News

Twins’ Joey Gallo leaves game vs. Astros with apparent injury (clutchpoints.com)

The Crazy Trade Proposal For Houston That Just Might Keep Their Title Window Open Even Longer (climbingtalshill.com)

Houston Astros fans devastated by extra innings loss to Minnesota Twins: “We stink so bad” “What a s*** show choke job” (sportskeeda.com)

Four Early Season Concerns for the Houston Astros (houstonpress.com

Urquidy K’s six vs. Twins (mlb.com)

AL West News

Julio Rodriguez hits 30th career homer as Mariners rally to beat Guardians (seattletimes.com)

Seattle woman vanishes after Mariners game, man arrested and son attacked by stranger at 2 a.m., source says (q13fox.com)

Four takeaways from the Oakland A’s season-opening homestand (theatlantic.com)

It’s Outta Here: Oakland A’s Manager Mark Kotsay Selling $9.9M California Mansion (realtor.com)

LA Angels looking to build off successful road trip in home opener (news.yahoo.com)

What are the food offerings at Angel Stadium for the 2023 season? Here’s a look (latimes.com)

Here’s every Texas Rangers player’s walk-up song for the 2023 season — and the DJ behind the music (wfaa.com)

Jake Odorizzi won’t pitch for Rangers in 2023 after surgery (ESPN.com)

Other MLB News

MLB Power Rankings Week 1: Who’s No. 1 one week into the season? (ESPN.com)

MLB Prospect Watch: Spencer Jones, Jackson Holliday and more American League players to keep an eye on in 2023 (cbssports.com)

Marlins walk 12 as strike zone eludes Cabrera (mlb.com)

Cubs’ new partnership is an MLB first (wgntv.com)

MLB files emergency motion in Diamond Sports bankruptcy for Twins, Guardians payments; D-Backs file own motion (the athletic.com)

How Flexen made himself indispensable to Mariners’ staff (mlb.com)

Key trends to take away from season’s 1st week (mlb.com)

Houston Astros Birthdays

RHP Turk Farrell (1934-1977) as an original member of the Houston Colt .45s in 1962, and made the All-Star team that season despite losing 20 games. Over Houston’s first six seasons, Farrell thrice made an All-Star appearance, going 53-64 with a 3.42 ERA and a sparkling 1.142 WHIP. He collected 694 strikeouts in 1,015 frames while with the team.

José Herrera (1942-2009) played some outfield and some second base for the 1967 and 1968 Houston Astros, going 36-for-127 with a pair of jacks and a dozen RBI. Somehow, he only drew three walks during that time.