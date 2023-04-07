Game 8 Thread. April 7, 2023, 3:10 CT. Astros @ Twins

Wednesday, the Astros finally put together an Astros kind of game. Cristian Javier seemed to break the collective team pitching slump, and Jeremy Peña broke his hitting slump along with a good overall team offensive performance.

Today Jose Urquidy takes the mound against former first-rounder Sonny Gray. Urquidy got hit hard in his game against the White Sox. Hopefully, he can keep the good pitching vibrations from Wednesday going for the Stros.

For more on this game and the series, check out Kevin’s Series Preview HERE.

Here are the lineups and media access information.