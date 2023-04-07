Astros Prospect Report: April 6th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (3-2) won 5-2 (BOX SCORE)

Last night Sugar Land finished a game that was postponed due to rain Wednesday. Matijevic started the game off with a solo HR in the first inning. Solis made his season debut and allowed 1 run in 2.2 innings. He was relieved by Taylor who tossed 1.1 scoreless innings. The game was postponed but then picked up again last night and Matijevic connected on another solo HR, this time in the third inning. Whitley pitched in relief and tossing 4 innings allowing 1 run and striking out 4. The Space Cowboys got some insurance on a Perez RBI double and Kessinger sac fly. Buttrey closed it out with a scoreless 9th to pick up the save.

Jairo Solis , RHP: 2.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

Blake Taylor , LHP: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Forrest Whitley , RHP: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K (WIN)

4.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K (WIN) Ty Buttrey, LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (SAVE)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (0-1) lost 9-5 (BOX SCORE)

Arrighetti got the opening day start but struggled a bit allowing 6 runs over 3 innings. The Hooks got on the board in the 3rd on a Whitcomb 2 run HR and Correa RBI groundout. They got another in the 4th on a Brewer RBI groundout. The Travelers extended their lead scoring 3 unearned runs off Robaina to make it 9-4. The Hooks would get one more on a Schreiber RBI double but that was it as the Hooks lost 9-5.

Spencer Arrighetti , RHP: 3.0 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

Tyler Brown , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Julio Robaina , LHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

4.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Cesar Gomez, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (0-1) lost 10-0 (BOX SCORE)

Ullola started for Asheville but struggled allowing 6 runs and 4 walks over 2.2 innings. VanWey came into a bases loaded jam and struck out the side as he tossed a scoreless innings. He was relieved by Santos who went 3.1 innings allowing 1 run and striking out 4. The offense struggled to get anything going on the night picking up just 3 hits, all singles, as they were shutout in the 10-0 loss.

Miguel Ullola , RHP: 2.2 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 3 K

Bryant Salgado , RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 0 K

Logan VanWey , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

Alex Santos , RHP: 3.1 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

3.1 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Franny Cobos, RHP: 1.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (0-0)

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Jayden Murray - 7:05 CT

CC: Colton Gordon - 7:05 CT

AV: A.J. Blubaugh - 5:35 CT

FV: Alimber Santa - 6:05 CT