It’s here! The first off-day of the regular season. Not quite the same excitement as Opening Day, I know. There is still baseball to be enjoyed if you’re interested. You can watch MLB from noon to midnight if the cards fall right, with starting times at 12:10, 1:10 (two games), 3:10, 6:20, and 9:10. If all you really care about is the Astros, three of their affiliates are in action tonight, with two of them available on the MLB or MILB tv package.

The Bowling Green Hot Rods will visit the Asheville Tourists (High-A) in the opening salvo for both teams at 5:35 PM (not available). Miguel Ullola will be starting that game. At the Triple-A level, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (2-2) host the Round Rock Express (2-2) at 6:35 PM, with Jimmy Endersby (0-1, 6.00) taking the hill. At 7:05 PM, Spencer Arrighetti and the Corpus Christi Hooks open their campaign at home against the Arkansas Travelers. There may be a combined game thread if we can convince William.

Houston Astros News

Schadenfreude is never a good look. Guess who doesn’t care what everyone else thinks?

AL West News

What’s happening in Oakland now is one of the saddest things I’ve seen happen to a storied franchise. Still, it’s not like it would be a new development if they moved. Remember, this team started in Philadelphia in 1901, moved to Kansas City in 1955, then arrived on the west coast in 1968. I guess they’re going to start slowly moving back east. By 2075, they’ll be the New Orleans Athletics, and they’ll probably arrive back on the east coast in Virginia Beach sometime around 2110.

MLB News

Houston Astros Birthdays

RHP Tommy Greene (56) was an eight-season major league veteran. He pitched 599 innings between 1989 and 1995 for the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves. In 1997, he made it back to the majors with Houston, and struck out 11 versus five walks in nine innings of work over two games.

Righty outfielder other-Barry Wesson (46) made his major league debut with the 2002 Astros and went four-for-20 with a triple in 15 games.

Edinburg, TX native Ralph Garza (29), a RHP, made his major league debut with the Astros in 2021. He struck out 14 in 11 innings of work, but also gave up 1.636 WHIP and a 4.90 FIP. On August 4 of that year he was selected off waivers from Houston by the Minnesota Twins.