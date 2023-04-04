Astros Crawfish Boil: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Here’s your Tuesday Boil!

Five games into the season I need to keep reminding myself that Houston is missing a few pieces that will be back later. They dropped an extra-innings affair to arguably the worst team in the majors, but at least Alex Bregman broke through with three hits in his final three plate appearances to raise his average to a blistering .143.

Houston Astros News

Astros lose to Tigers in 11, back under .500 (mlb.com)

Tigers stunner vs. Astros full of lessons for youngsters (freep.com)

The irony of putting something called “Detroit Free Press” behind a paywall.

Former Dodger Gets Roundly Booed by Houston Astros Fans (si.com)

An SI story, because Joe Kelly.

Astros injury update: Michael Brantley heads back to Florida (houstonchronicle.com)

Houston Astros assign top prospects to minor-league rosters (chron.com)

Yordan Alvarez pulls off stunning MLB feat done just 4 times in 123 years (clutchpoints.com)

Here’s how Houston Astros can get well in a hurry (Houston.sportsmap.com)

AL West News

Mariners Truth Meter: How valid are the concerns after a slow start? (sports.mynorthwest.com)

Angels’ Anthony Rendon suspended ahead of series vs Mariners (sports.mynorthwest.com)

Anthony Rendon was on the verge of fighting a fan pic.twitter.com/6AYPvKjn4g — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 31, 2023

Athletics take home losing streak into matchup with the Guardians (foxsports.com)

Hakstol throws out first pitch before Seattle Mariners game (nhl.com)

LETTER: Why does Las Vegas want the Oakland A’s? (reviewjournal.com)

‘We keep coming at you’: Ohtani, Ward power 3rd straight win (mlb.com)

Rangers’ Josh Smith hit in jaw with 88 mph pitch, taken to hospital (foxnews.com)

Orioles’ pitching plans TBA after 1-hit win at Texas (deadspin.com)

MLB News

What we learned from 2023 MLB opening weekend (ESPN.com)

MLB Power Rankings: Yankees, Rangers, Cardinals, more make the most of 2023 opening weekend (cbssports.com)

We asked MLB scouts to speak anonymously about the LSU vs. Tennessee matchup. Here’s what they said (Nola.com)

‘We always try to leave flexibility’: Attanasio on Brewers payroll relative to rest of MLB (jsonline.com)

MLB’s new pitch clock finally made me love baseball (sbnation.com)

2023 MLB Predictions (538.com)

Houston Astros Birthdays

Right-handed pitcher J.P. France (28) was a 14th-round pick back in 2018. Now on Houston’s 40-man roster, he’s currently biding his time at the Triple-A level with the Space Cowboys.

Lefty-batting Gary Geiger (1937-1996) played in 98 games for the Astros in 1969 and 1970. He hit .225/.348/.271 and no home runs while providing just-above-average defense for Houston in centerfield.

Righty pitcher Casey Daigle (42) pitched in 13 games for the 2010 Astros, racking up an 11.32 ERA while allowing a nice round 3.000 WHIP over 10 1⁄ 3 innings.

A 15-year veteran of 10 different major league teams, Cameron Maybin (36) went 11-for-59 in 21 games for the 2017 Astros. He then went two-for-seven with a walk through Houston’s postseason run to their first World Series Championship.