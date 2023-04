If it weren’t for Pena’s offense, the Astros would have no offense at all.

In the last two losses to the Phillies the Astros could only muster one run in each game, both on Jeremy Pena solo home runs.

It’s a good thing the Stros weren’t this sluggish in the World Series.

Struggling Jose Urquidy faces the tough Phillies lineup trying to salvage a win in the last game of this three game series.

This game is on ESPN.