Astros Prospect Report: April 29th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (8-17) lost 11-8 (BOX SCORE)

The Space Cowboys put up a nice first inning scoring 4 runs in the first on a Perez 2 run single and Machado 2 run double. Whitley started for Sugar Land but struggled allowing 5 runs over 4.1 innings of work. Sugar Land got a run in the 3rd on a Kessinger sac fly and another in the 4th on a Sandle solo HR. The offense got a couple more runs but the pen struggled allowing 6 runs as the Aces won 11-8.

Note: Matijevic has a .820 OPS this season.

Forrest Whitley , RHP: 4.1 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

4.1 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 3 K Joe Record , RHP: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

0.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Jimmy Endersby b, RHP: 1.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

1.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Blake Taylor, LHP: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (7-12) lost 5-4 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks got on the board in the first inning scoring 3 runs on a Loperfido RBI double and Whitcomb 2 run HR. They got another run in the 3rd on a Schreiber RBI single. Macuare got the start and pitched well allowing 1 run over 5 innings with 7 strikeouts. The bullpen struggled though with Betances allowing 2 runs and McDonald allowing 2 runs as the RockHounds won 5-4.

Note: Loperfido has a 1.412 OPS in Double-A.

Angel Macuare , RHP: 5.0 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 K

5.0 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 K Jose Betances , RHP: 1.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

1.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Cole McDonald, RHP: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (7-10) CANCELLED

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (8-11) lost 6-3 (BOX SCORE)

Guilfoil started for the Woodpeckers and allowed 2 runs over 4 innings while striking out 6. The Woodpeckers got on the board in the 3rd on a Balogh sac fly. They took the lead in the 7th on a 2 run triple from Balogh to make it 3-2. Unfortunately Mancini couldn’t hold the lead as he allowed 4 runs in the 8th and the Wood Ducks would go on to win 6-3.

Note: DeVos has a 3.07 ERA with 23 K in 14.2 innings this season.

Tyler Guilfoil , RHP: 4.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

4.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K Joey Mancini , RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

4.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 5 K Manuel Urias, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Jayden Murray - 3:05 CT

CC: TBD - 1:00 CT

AV: Edinson Batista - 12:05 CT

FV: Michael Knorr - 1:05 CT