Astros Prospect Report: April 2nd

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (2-1) won 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

Garcia got the start for Sugar Land and and went 5 innings, allowing 3 hits, 3 walks, and 1 run. In the 2nd inning, the Space Cowboys took the lead thanks to a Berryhill 2 run HR, his first HR of the season. Sugar Land extended their lead with a Lee RBI single in the 5th inning and a bases-loaded walk by Arias in the 6th inning. Dubin allowed 2 runs in relief but Paredes sealed the victory with a scoreless 9th inning to pick up the save.

Bryan Garcia , RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 K (WIN)

Shawn Dubin , RHP: 3.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K (SAVE)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (0-0)

A+: Asheville Tourists (0-0)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (0-0)

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: OFF

CC: Opening Day - April 6th

AV: Opening Day - April 6th

FV: Opening Day - April 7th