Astros Prospect Report: April 2nd

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (2-1) won 4-3 (BOX SCORE)
Garcia got the start for Sugar Land and and went 5 innings, allowing 3 hits, 3 walks, and 1 run. In the 2nd inning, the Space Cowboys took the lead thanks to a Berryhill 2 run HR, his first HR of the season. Sugar Land extended their lead with a Lee RBI single in the 5th inning and a bases-loaded walk by Arias in the 6th inning. Dubin allowed 2 runs in relief but Paredes sealed the victory with a scoreless 9th inning to pick up the save.
- Grae Kessinger, SS: 1-for-5, R
- Justin Dirden, CF: 1-for-4, BB
- Rylan Bannon, 3B: 1-for-4, BB
- Korey Lee, DH: 3-for-5, RBI
- Pedro León, RF: 2-for-5, 2B
- Marty Costes, LF: 3-for-3, R, 2 2B, SB
- Luke Berryhill, C: 2-for-4, R, HR, 2 RBI
- Bryan Arias, 1B: 1-for-3, BB
- Bryan Garcia, RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 K (WIN)
- Shawn Dubin, RHP: 3.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
- Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K (SAVE)
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (0-0)
A+: Asheville Tourists (0-0)
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (0-0)
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: OFF
CC: Opening Day - April 6th
AV: Opening Day - April 6th
FV: Opening Day - April 7th
