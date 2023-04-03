 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Astros Prospect Report: April 2nd

See how the prospects performed last night.

By Jimmy Price
Houston Astros Photo Day
WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 23: Luke Berryhill #78 of the Houston Astros poses for a portrait during photo days at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches on February 23, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (2-1) won 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

Garcia got the start for Sugar Land and and went 5 innings, allowing 3 hits, 3 walks, and 1 run. In the 2nd inning, the Space Cowboys took the lead thanks to a Berryhill 2 run HR, his first HR of the season. Sugar Land extended their lead with a Lee RBI single in the 5th inning and a bases-loaded walk by Arias in the 6th inning. Dubin allowed 2 runs in relief but Paredes sealed the victory with a scoreless 9th inning to pick up the save.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (0-0)
A+: Asheville Tourists (0-0)
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (0-0)

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: OFF

CC: Opening Day - April 6th

AV: Opening Day - April 6th

FV: Opening Day - April 7th

