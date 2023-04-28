Filed under: Game 26 Thread. April 28th 2023, 7:10 CT Phillies @ Astros A battle of aces. Framber Valdez vs. Aaron Nola By William Metzger(bilbos) Apr 28, 2023, 6:22pm CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game 26 Thread. April 28th 2023, 7:10 CT Phillies @ Astros Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports More From The Crawfish Boxes Philadelphia Phillies Visit Houston Astros — Series Preview Astros Prospect Report: April 27th Stock Soaring For Draft Prize Clifford Astros Crawfish Boil: April 28, 2023 Astros Prospect Report: April 26th Astros Crawfish Boil: April 27, 2023 Loading comments...
Loading comments...