Astros Prospect Report: April 27th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (8-15) lost 24-2 (BOX SCORE)

Really rough game for the Hooks. The pitching staff allowed 24 runs and the defense has 4 errors. The offense got RBIs from Machado and lee but that was it as they fell 24-2.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (6-11) won 4-2 (BOX SCORE)

Kouba started for the Hooks and was dominant striking out 10 over 6 innings while allowing just one hit and one run. The offense got on the board in the 3rd on a Loperfido RBI groundout. They got 3 more in the 5th on an error and a Loperfido 2 run double. Brown tossed 2 scoreless innings in relief to pick up the save in the 4-2 win.

Note: Kouba has 25 K in 17.1 innings this season.

Rhett Kouba , RHP: 6.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 10 K (WIN)

6.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 10 K (WIN) Devin Conn , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Tyler Brown, RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K (SAVE)

A+: Asheville Tourists (7-9) POSTPONED

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (8-9) lost 5-2 (BOX SCORE)

Nodal started for the Woodpeckers and went 4 innings allowing 3 runs. The offense got on the board in the 5th on a Encarnacion 2 run HR. Swanson was solid in relief allowing 2 runs, 1 earned over 4 innings with 6 strikeouts but the offense was quiet the rest of the way as they fell 5-2.

Note: Clifford has a .526 OBP this season.

Jose Nodal , LHP: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 K

4.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 K Walker Brockhouse , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Nic Swanson, RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: J.P. France - 8:05 CT

CC: Colton Gordon - 7:00 CT

AV: Edinson Batista - 6:35 CT

FV: Trey Dombroski - 6:05 CT