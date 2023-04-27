 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Astros Prospect Report: April 26th

See how the prospects performed last night.

By Jimmy Price
Corpus Christi Hooks v Amarillo Sod Poodles
AMARILLO, TEXAS - JULY 31: Pitcher Julio Robaina #19 of the Corpus Christi Hooks pitches during the game against the Amarillo Sod Poodles at HODGETOWN Stadium on July 31, 2022 in Amarillo, Texas.
Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (8-14) lost 13-4 (BOX SCORE)

Endersby started for Sugar Land but failed to get out of the second inning allowing 6 runs in the inning. The offense slowly chipped away getting a run in the 3rd on a Lee RBI double, Kessinger RBI single in the 4th and a run in the 5th as well. The bullpen struggled as well allowing 7 runs as the Aces put this one out of reach and won 13-4.

Note: Kessinger has a .839 OPS this season.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (5-11) won 7-6 (BOX SCORE)

Robaina started for the Hooks and went 4 innings allowing 2 runs. The Hooks got on the board in the 2nd on a Stubbs groundout. In the 4th, they got 2 more on a McKenna 2 run HR. The Hooks expanded their lead with 3 runs in the 8th on a wild pitch, Corona sac fly, and Loperfido RBI single. They got one more in the 9th on a Hamilton sac fly and while the RockHounds made it close in the 9th, Gomez was able to hold on for the save.

Note: Corona has a 1.003 OPS in Double-A.

A+: Asheville Tourists (7-9)

Game 1 - won 7-2 (BOX SCORE)

Asheville got on the board in the 2nd inning on a Kato RBI groundout. They got 2 more runs in the 3rd on a Borden 2 run double. Plumlee started for Asheville and pitched well allowing 1 run over 5 innings while striking out 9. The offense added to their lead with 4 runs in the 6th on a Gilbert 3 run triple and Palma RBI single. Ford closed it out allowing 1 run over the final 2 innings.

Note: Plumlee has 19 K in 12 innings this season.

Game 2 - lost 7-5 (BOX SCORE)

Bellozo started game 2 and allowed 2 runs over 3.1 innings. Sacco put the Tourists on the board in the 2nd with an RBI single. They got another run in the 4th on a Nova solo HR. The Hot Rods took the lead with 2 runs off of VanWey in the 5th but the Tourists responded with a Wrobleski RBI double in the 5th and 2 runs on Price and Kato RBI singles to take the lead. The bullpen was unable to hold the lead ad the Hot Rods got 3 in the 7th and went on to win 7-5.

Note: Dezenzo is hitting .362 this season.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (8-) lost 8-5 (BOX SCORE)

Fleury started for the Woodpeckers and allowed 2 runs on 1 hit over 3.1 innings. Clifford put the Woodpeckers on the board with a 2 run HR in the 5th inning. The offense took the lead with 3 runs in the 7th on a balk and Cole 2 run single. Santa tried to close it out but struggled allowing 5 runs in the 8th as the Wood Ducks went on to win 8-5.

Note: Cole has 14 RBI in 15 games this season.

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Bryan Garcia- 8:05 CT

CC: TBD - 7:00 CT

AV: Alex Santos - 6:35 CT

FV: Jose Nodal - 6:05 CT

