Astros Prospect Report: April 26th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (8-14) lost 13-4 (BOX SCORE)

Endersby started for Sugar Land but failed to get out of the second inning allowing 6 runs in the inning. The offense slowly chipped away getting a run in the 3rd on a Lee RBI double, Kessinger RBI single in the 4th and a run in the 5th as well. The bullpen struggled as well allowing 7 runs as the Aces put this one out of reach and won 13-4.

Note: Kessinger has a .839 OPS this season.

Jimmy Endersby , RHP: 1.2 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

1.2 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 1 K Matt Gage , LHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Brandon Bielak , RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

4.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (5-11) won 7-6 (BOX SCORE)

Robaina started for the Hooks and went 4 innings allowing 2 runs. The Hooks got on the board in the 2nd on a Stubbs groundout. In the 4th, they got 2 more on a McKenna 2 run HR. The Hooks expanded their lead with 3 runs in the 8th on a wild pitch, Corona sac fly, and Loperfido RBI single. They got one more in the 9th on a Hamilton sac fly and while the RockHounds made it close in the 9th, Gomez was able to hold on for the save.

Note: Corona has a 1.003 OPS in Double-A.

Julio Robaina , LHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

4.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Spencer Arrighetti , RHP: 4.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (WIN)

4.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (WIN) Cesar Gomez, RHP: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (SAVE)

A+: Asheville Tourists (7-9)

Game 1 - won 7-2 (BOX SCORE)

Asheville got on the board in the 2nd inning on a Kato RBI groundout. They got 2 more runs in the 3rd on a Borden 2 run double. Plumlee started for Asheville and pitched well allowing 1 run over 5 innings while striking out 9. The offense added to their lead with 4 runs in the 6th on a Gilbert 3 run triple and Palma RBI single. Ford closed it out allowing 1 run over the final 2 innings.

Note: Plumlee has 19 K in 12 innings this season.

Peyton Plumlee , RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 9 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 9 K (WIN) Kasey Ford, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

Game 2 - lost 7-5 (BOX SCORE)

Bellozo started game 2 and allowed 2 runs over 3.1 innings. Sacco put the Tourists on the board in the 2nd with an RBI single. They got another run in the 4th on a Nova solo HR. The Hot Rods took the lead with 2 runs off of VanWey in the 5th but the Tourists responded with a Wrobleski RBI double in the 5th and 2 runs on Price and Kato RBI singles to take the lead. The bullpen was unable to hold the lead ad the Hot Rods got 3 in the 7th and went on to win 7-5.

Note: Dezenzo is hitting .362 this season.

Valente Bellozo , RHP: 3.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 4 K

3.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 4 K Logan VanWey , RHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

1.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K Zack Matthews , RHP: 1.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

1.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Jacob DeLabio, RHP: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (8-) lost 8-5 (BOX SCORE)

Fleury started for the Woodpeckers and allowed 2 runs on 1 hit over 3.1 innings. Clifford put the Woodpeckers on the board with a 2 run HR in the 5th inning. The offense took the lead with 3 runs in the 7th on a balk and Cole 2 run single. Santa tried to close it out but struggled allowing 5 runs in the 8th as the Wood Ducks went on to win 8-5.

Note: Cole has 14 RBI in 15 games this season.

Jose Fleury , RHP: 3.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 5 K

3.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 5 K Deury Carrasco , RHP: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Alimber Santa, RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 6 BB, 3 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Bryan Garcia- 8:05 CT

CC: TBD - 7:00 CT

AV: Alex Santos - 6:35 CT

FV: Jose Nodal - 6:05 CT