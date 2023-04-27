Astros Crawfish Boil: April 27, 2023

The Houston Astros seem to have hit their stride.

Remember waaaaaay back when the Astros were 8-10 and more than a few of us were on the verge of panic? They’re now winners of six-of-seven, including a sweep of the Atlanta Braves and two-of-three against the Tampa Bay Rays. This is more like the team that we’ve become used to.

All good things must end, but for another season at least, it seems, the Houston Astros juggernaut marches on.

Houston Astros News

I lol’d a little at the quote there. I mean no disrespect to Dubón, but 20 games is not enough for that kind of statement.

AL West News

MLB News

Houston Astros Birthdays

Tony Eusebio (56) played 598 games at backstop for Houston over nine seasons with the Astros. In 1991, and from 1994 through 2001, Eusebio hit .275/.346/.383 with 30 jacks and 241 RBI. He also caught 30 percent of runners trying to take a free base.

RHP Runelvys Hernández (45) played four seasons for the Kansas City Royals between 2002 and 2006. In 2008, he made four starts for Houston, going 0-3 with an 8.38 ERA and a 2.224 WHIP.

Pedro Feliz (48) played 97 games as Houston’s third baseman through the first half of the 2010 campaign. He slashed .221/.243/.311 with four homers and 31 RBI.

Current San Francisco Giants third baseman J.D. Davis (30) started his major league career with the Astros in 2017. Over parts of two seasons, Davis hit .194/.260/.321 in 66 games, with five home runs and 12 RBI.