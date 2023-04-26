Hunter Brown Humiliates The Rays. The Astros Take Another Series on the Road, 1-0

Did Hunter Brown do THAT?

I think he just put MLB on notice that there’s another ace pitcher in town. He held the red-hot Tampa Bay Rays scoreless for seven innings, allowing only two hits, two walks, while striking out eight.

He threw 62 out of 95 pitches for strikes and seemed to be hitting corners at will. The Rays never put a runner in scoring position against Brown (or all night).

All gas no brakes for The Diesel. pic.twitter.com/GJmbzzBkxE — Houston Astros (@astros) April 27, 2023

Meanwhile, the Rays pitching was none too shabby either. The Astros managed one run in the first with the help of a Jeremy Peña single, two walks, and two wild pitches.

And that’s it.

Opener Calvin Faucher gave up the ball in the third inning to Josh Fleming, who held the Astros for the next six innings.

Ryan Pressly got the save for the Stros, three up, three down, with the help of an amazing catch of a 107 MPH line drive by gold-glover Peña. It was the second night in a row that Astros pitching has held the Rays scoreless.

And so, the Rays aren’t invincible this year after all.

The Astros only got five hits, two by Peña and another by Mauricio Dubon. Yes, the streak is up to 20 games.

Box score HERE.