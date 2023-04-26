Filed under: Game 25 Thread. April 26, 2023, 5:20 CT. Astros @ Rays Hunter Brown takes the mound against Calvin Faucher By William Metzger(bilbos) Apr 26, 2023, 5:09pm CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game 25 Thread. April 26, 2023, 5:20 CT. Astros @ Rays Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports Still no word on the injury status of Yordan Alvarez. Here are the lineups and the media access information. More From The Crawfish Boxes Semi-Random Thoughts: Astros’ Offense Astros Prospect Report: April 25th Astros Crawfish Boil: April 26, 2023 Luis Garcia Baffles the Rays. Astros Even the Series, Shuttung Out Tampa 5-0 Game 24 Thread. April 25, 2023, 5:40 CT. Astros @ Rays Is 2022 the New 2017 Draft? Reflections on College Pitchers Loading comments...
