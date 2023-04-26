Astros Prospect Report: April 25th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (8-13) won 12-6 (BOX SCORE)
Hansen started for Sugar Land and allowed 1 run over 4 innings. They got on the board in the 3rd on a Madris RBI triple. Sugar Land entered the 7th down 2-1 but scored 5 runs on a Brantley 2 run single, Madris RBI single, and Lee 2 run double. Murray went 3.2 innings allowing 1 run in relief. Sugar Land got some insurance runs in the 9th scoring 6 runs on a Matijevic RBI double, Lee RBI single, Perez RBI double, Kessinger RBI single, Sandle sac fly and a run scoring on a fielder’s choice. Reno responded with 4 in the 9th but Taylor was able to hold on for the win.
Note: Perez has 5 2B, 9 RBI in 19 games this season.
- Pedro Leon, CF: 0-for-4, R, 2 BB
- Michael Brantley, LF: 1-for-4, R, 2 RBI
- Bligh Madris, RF: 2-for-3, 2 R, 3B, 2 RBI, 3 BB, SB
- J.J. Matijevic, 1B: 2-for-6, R, 2 2B, RBI
- Korey Lee, C: 2-for-5, R, 2B, 3 RBI
- Joe Perez, 3B: 1-for-5, R, 2B, RBI
- Luke Berryhill, DH: 0-for-3, R, RBI, 2 BB
- Grae Kessinger, SS: 1-for-3, R, RBI, 2 BB
- Dixon Machado, 2B: 0-for-3, 2 R, 2 BB
- Austin Hansen, RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- Jayden Murray, RHP: 3.2 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K (WIN)
- Ty Buttrey, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- Blake Taylor, LHP: 1.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (4-11) lost 15-14 (BOX SCORE)
Henley started for the Hooks and allowed 4 runs over 5 innings. Barber put the Hooks on the board in the 2nd inning with an RBI double and Loperfido added a run on a sac fly in the 3rd. The Hooks took the lead with a huge 6th inning scoring 8 runs on Corona and Loperfido solo HRs, a Barber RBI single, Correa RBI groundout, Hamilton 2 run double, Loperfido RBI single and a run scoring on an error. They got another run in the 7th on another Barber RBI double. The offense added 3 more in the 8th on a Corona solo HR, Whitcomb RBI double and Barber RBI single. Brown struggled in relief allowing 9 runs and Ruppenthal allowed 2 runs in the 9th as the RockHounds walked it off for the 15-14 win.
Note: Loperfido is hitting .471 in Double-A.
- Quincy Hamilton, LF: 1-for-5, R, 2B, 2 RBI, BB
- Kenedy Corona, CF: 3-for-6, 3 R, 2B, 2 HR, 2 RBI
- Joey Loperfido, 1B: 3-for-5, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI
- Shay Whitcomb, SS: 2-for-4, 2 R, 2B, RBI, BB
- Chad Stevens, 3B: 0-for-4, R, BB, SB
- Colin Barber, RF: 4-for-5, 2 2B, 4 RBI
- J.C. Correa, 2B: 0-for-5, R, RBI
- C.J. Stubbs, C: 1-for-4, 2 R, BB
- Blair Henley, RHP: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
- Aaron Brown, RHP: 2.2 IP, 9 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
- Matt Ruppenthal, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (6-8) won 14-7 (BOX SCORE)
Gusto started for Asheville and allowed 3 runs over 5 innings, with all 3 runs coming in the first inning. The offense got on the board in the 4th scoring 5 runs on a Gilbert 2 run HR, Dezenzo 2 run HR and a Palma solo HR. They got 6 more runs in the 5th on a Wrobleski 2 run single, Dezenzo RBI single, Palma sac fly, Kato bases loaded walk, and Cerny RBI single. In the 6th, Gilbert added another HR, this time a solo shot to make it 12-3. The offense continued to add one getting an RBI single from Kato in the 7th and a Palma solo HR in the 9th. Miley gave up a few runs in relief but Garcia was able to hold on as the Tourists picked up the win.
Note: Gilbert is hitting .367 with 5 2B, 3 HR, 3 SB this season.
- Logan Cerny, RF: 2-for-5, R, 2B, RBI, BB
- Drew Gilbert, CF: 2-for-4, 3 R, 2 HR, 3 RBI
- Jacob Melton, DH: 1-for-3, 2 R, 2B, 2 BB
- Ryan Wrobleski, C: 2-for-5, R, 2B, 2 RBI
- Tim Borden, SS: 0-for-3, R, 2 BB
- Zach Dezenzo, 3B: 3-for-5, 3 R, 2B, HR, 3 RBI
- Miguel Palma, 1B: 2-for-4, 2 R, 2 HR, 3 RBI
- Kobe Kato, LF: 1-for-3, R, 2 RBI, 2 BB
- Ryan Gusto, RHP: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K (WIN)
- Deylen Miley, RHP: 2.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 6 K
- Ronny Garcia, RHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (8-7) lost 8-1 (BOX SCORE)
Taylor started for Fayetteville and allowed 1 run over 3.1 innings. The pen struggled a bit allowing 7 runs as the Wood Ducks took a commanding lead. The offense was quiet on the night and finally broke through in the 9th getting a run on an error, but that was it as the Woodpeckers fell 8-1.
Note: Clifford has a .522 OBP this season.
- Ryan Clifford, RF: 1-for-2, 2 BB
- Sandro Gaston, C: 1-for-4, R, 2B
- Luis Encarnacion, 1B: 1-for-4, SB
- Andrew Taylor, RHP: 3.1 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K
- Bryan Perez, RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- Michael Knorr, RHP: 3.1 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 4 K
- Marshall Hunt, RHP: 1.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 K
- Manuel Urias, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: Jimmy Endersby - 2:05 CT
CC: TBD - 6:30 CT
AV: Peyton Plumlee - 11:05 CT
FV: Jose Fleury - 10:05 CT
