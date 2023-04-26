 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Astros Prospect Report: April 25th

See how the prospects performed last night.

By Jimmy Price
COLLEGE BASEBALL: JUN 12 NCAA Super Regionals
KNOXVILLE, TN - JUNE 12: Tennessee outfielder Drew Gilbert (1) getting ready to hit during game three of the NCAA Super Regionals between the Tennessee Volunteers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish on June 12, 2022, at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, TN.
Photo by Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (8-13) won 12-6 (BOX SCORE)

Hansen started for Sugar Land and allowed 1 run over 4 innings. They got on the board in the 3rd on a Madris RBI triple. Sugar Land entered the 7th down 2-1 but scored 5 runs on a Brantley 2 run single, Madris RBI single, and Lee 2 run double. Murray went 3.2 innings allowing 1 run in relief. Sugar Land got some insurance runs in the 9th scoring 6 runs on a Matijevic RBI double, Lee RBI single, Perez RBI double, Kessinger RBI single, Sandle sac fly and a run scoring on a fielder’s choice. Reno responded with 4 in the 9th but Taylor was able to hold on for the win.

Note: Perez has 5 2B, 9 RBI in 19 games this season.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (4-11) lost 15-14 (BOX SCORE)

Henley started for the Hooks and allowed 4 runs over 5 innings. Barber put the Hooks on the board in the 2nd inning with an RBI double and Loperfido added a run on a sac fly in the 3rd. The Hooks took the lead with a huge 6th inning scoring 8 runs on Corona and Loperfido solo HRs, a Barber RBI single, Correa RBI groundout, Hamilton 2 run double, Loperfido RBI single and a run scoring on an error. They got another run in the 7th on another Barber RBI double. The offense added 3 more in the 8th on a Corona solo HR, Whitcomb RBI double and Barber RBI single. Brown struggled in relief allowing 9 runs and Ruppenthal allowed 2 runs in the 9th as the RockHounds walked it off for the 15-14 win.

Note: Loperfido is hitting .471 in Double-A.

A+: Asheville Tourists (6-8) won 14-7 (BOX SCORE)

Gusto started for Asheville and allowed 3 runs over 5 innings, with all 3 runs coming in the first inning. The offense got on the board in the 4th scoring 5 runs on a Gilbert 2 run HR, Dezenzo 2 run HR and a Palma solo HR. They got 6 more runs in the 5th on a Wrobleski 2 run single, Dezenzo RBI single, Palma sac fly, Kato bases loaded walk, and Cerny RBI single. In the 6th, Gilbert added another HR, this time a solo shot to make it 12-3. The offense continued to add one getting an RBI single from Kato in the 7th and a Palma solo HR in the 9th. Miley gave up a few runs in relief but Garcia was able to hold on as the Tourists picked up the win.

Note: Gilbert is hitting .367 with 5 2B, 3 HR, 3 SB this season.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (8-7) lost 8-1 (BOX SCORE)

Taylor started for Fayetteville and allowed 1 run over 3.1 innings. The pen struggled a bit allowing 7 runs as the Wood Ducks took a commanding lead. The offense was quiet on the night and finally broke through in the 9th getting a run on an error, but that was it as the Woodpeckers fell 8-1.

Note: Clifford has a .522 OBP this season.

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Jimmy Endersby - 2:05 CT

CC: TBD - 6:30 CT

AV: Peyton Plumlee - 11:05 CT

FV: Jose Fleury - 10:05 CT

