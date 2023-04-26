Astros Prospect Report: April 25th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (8-13) won 12-6 (BOX SCORE)

Hansen started for Sugar Land and allowed 1 run over 4 innings. They got on the board in the 3rd on a Madris RBI triple. Sugar Land entered the 7th down 2-1 but scored 5 runs on a Brantley 2 run single, Madris RBI single, and Lee 2 run double. Murray went 3.2 innings allowing 1 run in relief. Sugar Land got some insurance runs in the 9th scoring 6 runs on a Matijevic RBI double, Lee RBI single, Perez RBI double, Kessinger RBI single, Sandle sac fly and a run scoring on a fielder’s choice. Reno responded with 4 in the 9th but Taylor was able to hold on for the win.

Note: Perez has 5 2B, 9 RBI in 19 games this season.

Austin Hansen , RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

4.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Jayden Murray , RHP: 3.2 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K (WIN)

3.2 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K (WIN) Ty Buttrey , RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Blake Taylor, LHP: 1.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (4-11) lost 15-14 (BOX SCORE)

Henley started for the Hooks and allowed 4 runs over 5 innings. Barber put the Hooks on the board in the 2nd inning with an RBI double and Loperfido added a run on a sac fly in the 3rd. The Hooks took the lead with a huge 6th inning scoring 8 runs on Corona and Loperfido solo HRs, a Barber RBI single, Correa RBI groundout, Hamilton 2 run double, Loperfido RBI single and a run scoring on an error. They got another run in the 7th on another Barber RBI double. The offense added 3 more in the 8th on a Corona solo HR, Whitcomb RBI double and Barber RBI single. Brown struggled in relief allowing 9 runs and Ruppenthal allowed 2 runs in the 9th as the RockHounds walked it off for the 15-14 win.

Note: Loperfido is hitting .471 in Double-A.

Blair Henley , RHP: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

5.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Aaron Brown , RHP: 2.2 IP, 9 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

2.2 IP, 9 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Matt Ruppenthal, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (6-8) won 14-7 (BOX SCORE)

Gusto started for Asheville and allowed 3 runs over 5 innings, with all 3 runs coming in the first inning. The offense got on the board in the 4th scoring 5 runs on a Gilbert 2 run HR, Dezenzo 2 run HR and a Palma solo HR. They got 6 more runs in the 5th on a Wrobleski 2 run single, Dezenzo RBI single, Palma sac fly, Kato bases loaded walk, and Cerny RBI single. In the 6th, Gilbert added another HR, this time a solo shot to make it 12-3. The offense continued to add one getting an RBI single from Kato in the 7th and a Palma solo HR in the 9th. Miley gave up a few runs in relief but Garcia was able to hold on as the Tourists picked up the win.

Note: Gilbert is hitting .367 with 5 2B, 3 HR, 3 SB this season.

Ryan Gusto , RHP: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K (WIN) Deylen Miley , RHP: 2.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 6 K

2.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 6 K Ronny Garcia, RHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (8-7) lost 8-1 (BOX SCORE)

Taylor started for Fayetteville and allowed 1 run over 3.1 innings. The pen struggled a bit allowing 7 runs as the Wood Ducks took a commanding lead. The offense was quiet on the night and finally broke through in the 9th getting a run on an error, but that was it as the Woodpeckers fell 8-1.

Note: Clifford has a .522 OBP this season.

Andrew Taylor , RHP: 3.1 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

3.1 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K Bryan Perez , RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Michael Knorr , RHP: 3.1 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

3.1 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 4 K Marshall Hunt , RHP: 1.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

1.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 K Manuel Urias, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Jimmy Endersby - 2:05 CT

CC: TBD - 6:30 CT

AV: Peyton Plumlee - 11:05 CT

FV: Jose Fleury - 10:05 CT