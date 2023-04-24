Astros Prospect Report: April 23rd

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (7-13) lost 4-3 (BOX SCORE)
Whitley got the start for Sugar Land and allowed 3 runs over 4 innings. The Sugar Land offense got 2 runs back in the 6th on a Matijevic RBI triple and a run on an error. After Las Vegas got a run in the 7th, the Space Cowboys responded back with a run on a Leon RBI double in the 7th to make it 4-3. Paredes tossed 2 scoreless innings in relief but the offense was unable to get anything else going as they fell 4-3.
Note: Paredes has a 0.00 ERA in 7.1 innings this season.
- Pedro Leon, 2B: 1-for-5, 2B, RBI
- Michael Brantley, LF: 1-for-1, BB
- Bligh Madris, RF: 1-for-4, R, SB
- J.J. Matijevic, 1B: 1-for-4, R, 3B, RBI
- Korey Lee, C: 1-for-4, RBI
- Grae Kessinger, 3B: 1-for-2, R, BB
- Forrest Whitley, RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- Joe Record, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- Austin Davis, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Enoli Paredes, RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (4-10) POSTPONED
A+: Asheville Tourists (5-8) lost 8-5 (BOX SCORE)
Asheville got the scoring started in the first on a Wrobleski 2 run single. Calderon started for Asheville and allowed 2 runs over 1.2 innings. In the 6th, Asheville took the lead with a Wrobleski RBI single. McDonald and Salgado had scoreless outings in relief. De Paula also pitched in relief but allowed 6 runs over 3 innings. The Tourists scored 3 in the 9th on a Williams 2 run single and Kato RBI single but that was it as they fell 8-5.
Note: Gilbert is hitting .356 with 5 2B this season.
- Logan Cerny, CF: 0-for-4, R, BB
- Drew Gilbert, CF: 3-for-4, 2 R, 2 2B, SB
- Ryan Wrobleski, C: 2-for-4, 3 RBI
- Zach Dezenzo, 3B: 0-for-3, R, BB
- Collin Price, 1B: 0-for-3, R, BB
- Justin Williams, 2B: 1-for-4, RBI
- Kobe Kato, RF: 2-for-4, RBI
- Carlos Calderon, RHP: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 1 K
- Cole McDonald, RHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
- Bryant Salgado, RHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- Brayan De Paula, LHP: 3.0 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- Jacob DeLabio, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (8-6) won 3-2 (BOX SCORE)
Fayetteville got on the board first on an Encarnacion sac fly in the first inning. Mancini got the start and allowed 2 runs over 4.2 innings while striking out 5. The Woodpeckers tied it up in the 5th on a Cruz RBI groundout. In the 8th inning, Gaston gave the Woodpeckers the lead with an RBI single. Guilfoil closed it out tossing 4 scoreless innings with 4 strikeouts.
Note: Guilfoil has a 1.54 ERA this season.
- Jackson Loftin, 3B: 1-for-5, R, 2B, SB
- Narbe Cruz, 1B: 1-for-3, R, 2B, RBI
- Luis Encarnacion, DH: 0-for-3, RBI
- Sandro Gaston, C: 1-for-4, RBI
- Dauri Lorenzo, 2B: 1-for-4, R
- Rolando Espinosa, RF: 1-for-4, 2B, SB
- Joey Mancini, RHP: 4.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 5 K
- Zack Matthews, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- Tyler Guilfoil, RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K (WIN)
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: OFF
CC: OFF
AV: OFF
FV: OFF
Loading comments...