Astros Prospect Report: April 23rd

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (7-13) lost 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

Whitley got the start for Sugar Land and allowed 3 runs over 4 innings. The Sugar Land offense got 2 runs back in the 6th on a Matijevic RBI triple and a run on an error. After Las Vegas got a run in the 7th, the Space Cowboys responded back with a run on a Leon RBI double in the 7th to make it 4-3. Paredes tossed 2 scoreless innings in relief but the offense was unable to get anything else going as they fell 4-3.

Note: Paredes has a 0.00 ERA in 7.1 innings this season.

Forrest Whitley , RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

4.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Joe Record , RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Austin Davis , RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Enoli Paredes, RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (4-10) POSTPONED

A+: Asheville Tourists (5-8) lost 8-5 (BOX SCORE)

Asheville got the scoring started in the first on a Wrobleski 2 run single. Calderon started for Asheville and allowed 2 runs over 1.2 innings. In the 6th, Asheville took the lead with a Wrobleski RBI single. McDonald and Salgado had scoreless outings in relief. De Paula also pitched in relief but allowed 6 runs over 3 innings. The Tourists scored 3 in the 9th on a Williams 2 run single and Kato RBI single but that was it as they fell 8-5.

Note: Gilbert is hitting .356 with 5 2B this season.

Carlos Calderon , RHP: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 1 K

1.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 1 K Cole McDonald , RHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Bryant Salgado , RHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Brayan De Paula , LHP: 3.0 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

3.0 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Jacob DeLabio, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (8-6) won 3-2 (BOX SCORE)

Fayetteville got on the board first on an Encarnacion sac fly in the first inning. Mancini got the start and allowed 2 runs over 4.2 innings while striking out 5. The Woodpeckers tied it up in the 5th on a Cruz RBI groundout. In the 8th inning, Gaston gave the Woodpeckers the lead with an RBI single. Guilfoil closed it out tossing 4 scoreless innings with 4 strikeouts.

Note: Guilfoil has a 1.54 ERA this season.

Joey Mancini , RHP: 4.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 5 K

4.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 5 K Zack Matthews , RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Tyler Guilfoil, RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K (WIN)

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: OFF

CC: OFF

AV: OFF

FV: OFF