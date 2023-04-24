 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Astros Prospect Report: April 23rd

See how the prospects performed last night.

By Jimmy Price
MLB: Spring Training-Houston Astros Workouts
Feb 19, 2023; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; Houston Astros outfield prospect Drew Gilbert signs autographs during spring training workouts at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay
Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (7-13) lost 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

Whitley got the start for Sugar Land and allowed 3 runs over 4 innings. The Sugar Land offense got 2 runs back in the 6th on a Matijevic RBI triple and a run on an error. After Las Vegas got a run in the 7th, the Space Cowboys responded back with a run on a Leon RBI double in the 7th to make it 4-3. Paredes tossed 2 scoreless innings in relief but the offense was unable to get anything else going as they fell 4-3.

Note: Paredes has a 0.00 ERA in 7.1 innings this season.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (4-10) POSTPONED
A+: Asheville Tourists (5-8) lost 8-5 (BOX SCORE)

Asheville got the scoring started in the first on a Wrobleski 2 run single. Calderon started for Asheville and allowed 2 runs over 1.2 innings. In the 6th, Asheville took the lead with a Wrobleski RBI single. McDonald and Salgado had scoreless outings in relief. De Paula also pitched in relief but allowed 6 runs over 3 innings. The Tourists scored 3 in the 9th on a Williams 2 run single and Kato RBI single but that was it as they fell 8-5.

Note: Gilbert is hitting .356 with 5 2B this season.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (8-6) won 3-2 (BOX SCORE)

Fayetteville got on the board first on an Encarnacion sac fly in the first inning. Mancini got the start and allowed 2 runs over 4.2 innings while striking out 5. The Woodpeckers tied it up in the 5th on a Cruz RBI groundout. In the 8th inning, Gaston gave the Woodpeckers the lead with an RBI single. Guilfoil closed it out tossing 4 scoreless innings with 4 strikeouts.

Note: Guilfoil has a 1.54 ERA this season.

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: OFF

CC: OFF

AV: OFF

FV: OFF

