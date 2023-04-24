Houston Astros Visit Tampa Bay Rays — Series Preview

Tonight at 5:40 PM CT, the Tampa Bay Rays will host the Houston Astros at Tropicana Field in Tampa, FL.

After alternating wins an losses for over a week, the Houston Astros enter the Trop on a four-game winning streak. Most recently, they swept the-then 14-5 Atlanta Braves in Truist Park.

In Houston’s most recent series finale, Houston scored five runs in the final two innings to defeat Atlanta by a 5-2 final count. Cristian Javier struck out 10 over his six inning start for no decision, and three relievers pitched three hitless innings while Houston’s offense woke up. Corey Julks’ two-out RBI-single in the top of the ninth provided the game’s eventual winning run.

Tampa Bay started their season with a 13-game win streak, then after losing three-of-four, are currently on a five-game win streak.

In their most recent contest, Tampa Bay completed their sweep of the Chicago White Sox with a 4-1 victory yesterday afternoon. Luke Raley’s second inning two-run homer provided the eventual winning run, and Harold Ramirez added a solo shot one inning later. Zach Elfin got the winning decision, striking out four over five innings, allowing only one run.

Last season, Houston won five-of-six in direct competition against Tampa Bay, all between September 19 and the end of the season. In the most recent game, Houston collected their 104th victory of the year. Jeremy Peña provided all the offense the Astros needed, going three-for-four with a homer and three RBI in a 3-1 win. Luis Garcia got his 15th win of the season, striking out four over six innings of one-run ball.

All-Time Head-to-Head

Houston owns a 33-39 all-time regular season record against Tampa Bay, a .458 winning percentage. They’re also 6-6 in the postseason, losing the 2020 ALCS four-games-to-three and winning the 2019 ALDS, three-games-to-two.

Standings

Houston Astros: 12-10, .545, 2.5 GB, 1.0 WCGB, second in the AL West, tied for sixth in the AL, tied for 11th in MLB. Last 10: WLWLWLWWWW. Playoff Odds: 97.2 percent.

Tampa Bay Rays: 19-3, .864, first in the AL East, first in the AL, first in MLB. Last 10: WLLWLWWWWW. Playoff Odds: 97.8 percent.

Team Leaders

AVG: Randy Arozarena .341, Mauricio Dubon .329, Yandy Diaz .307, Kyle Tucker .303, Wander Franco .289

OBP: Kyle Tucker .419, Randy Arozarena .409, Yandy Diaz .404, Alex Bregman .369, Yordan Alvarez .367

SLG: Yandy Diaz .587, Randy Arozarena .561, Brandon Lowe .556, Wander Franco .542, Kyle Tucker .539

OPS: Yandy Diaz .991, Randy Arozarena .970, Kyle Tucker .958, Brandon Lowe .921, Wander Franco .908

HR: Yordan Alvarez, Yandy Diaz & Brandon Lowe 6, Kyle Tucker, Randy Arozarena & Harold Ramirez 5

RBI: Yordan Alvarez 27, Randy Arozarena 22, Kyle Tucker 17, Yandy Diaz, Brandon Lowe & Josh Lowe 15

BB: Alex Bregman 17, Kyle Tucker 16, Yordan Alvarez, Yandy Diaz & Brandon Lowe 11

SB: Jeremy Peña 6, Kyle Tucker 5, Chas McCormick, Wander Franco & Josh Lowe 4

ERA: Shane McClanahan 1.86, Drew Rasmussen 2.01, Framber Valdez 2.25, Hunter Brown 3.09, Cristian Javier 3.21

WHIP: Drew Rasmussen 0.94, Shane McClanahan 1.03, Cristian Javier 1.07, Framber Valdez 1.16, Hunter Brown 1.20

K: Shane McClanahan 37, Framber Valdez 34, Cristian Javier 29, Drew Rasmussen 26, Hunter Brown, Jeffrey Springs & Luis Garcia 24

Gametime & Starting Pitchers

Today at 5:40 PM — Jose Urquidy (1-1, 3.66) vs. Taj Bradley (2-0, 2.61)

Tuesday at 5:40 PM — Luis Garcia (1-2, 5.14) vs. Drew Rasmussen (3-1, 2.01)

Wednesday at 5:40 PM — Hunter Brown (2-0, 3.09) vs. TBA

Who’s Hot (highest WPA vs Braves)

Yordan Alvarez .744

Corey Julks .566

Alex Bregman .292

Hector Neris .216

Mauricio Dubon .214

Who’s Not (lowest WPA vs Braves)

David Hensley -.010

Hunter Brown -.252

Jose Abreu -.277

Jeremy Peña -.354

Martin Maldonado -.375

Common Thread

Ryne Stanek pitched for the Rays from 2017 through 2019. He was 2-5 with a 3.55 ERA and 171 whiffs in 142 innings.

Jose Siri (currently on the IL) hit .210/.265/.381 in 69 games for the 2021 and 2022 Astros while providing sometimes highlight-worthy defense.

Franchise Leaderboard

With eight more at bats, Alex Bregman will pass Yuli Gurriel into 22nd on Houston’s all-time leaderboard, with 3047.

With four runs, Yordan Alvarez will tie Moises Alou in 41st with 265. With one run, Kyle Tucker will tie Julio Lugo in 49th with 222.

With six hits, Bregman will tie Roger Metzger in 21st with 844.

Alvarez will pass Alou with his next double, giving him 94 and putting him in sole possession of 41st. Kyle Tucker is currently tied with four players at 88 doubles, in 43rd. He’ll move up to take sole possession with one.

Martín Maldonado will tie John Bateman with 45 home runs in 49th the next time he goes yard. Tucker will tie Marwin Gonzalez with his next homer, his 79th, in 26th on the board. Alvarez will tie Morgan Ensberg in 16th with his next jack, number 105.

Tucker will move into Houston’s top 30 with two more steals.

Ryan Pressly will pass Wandy Rodriguez into 26th with his next appearance, his 228th.

Luis Garcia is currently 50th on the leaderboard with 357 strikeouts. He can pass Brett Myers (49th, 360) and Charlie Morton (48th, 364) with a good game.