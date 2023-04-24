Astros Crawfish Boil: Monday, April 24, 2023

Welcome to your Monday Boil!

Houston Astros Birthdays

Saturday

Carlos Hernández (43) started 33 times over parts of three seasons in Houston’s rotation, going 9-8 with a 4.54 ERA between 2001 and 2004. He struck out 136 in 170 2⁄ 3 frames, and held the opposition to a 1.547 WHIP.

Rylan Bannon (27) is currently on Houstons active roster, but has yet to appear in a game for the Astros.

Bryan Abreu (26) is in his fifth season in Houston’s bullpen.

Sunday

Tom Dixon (68) pitched in 58 games for Houston between 1977 and 1979, going 9-13 with a 4.22 ERA.

Luis Durango (37) pinch hit and played a little center field for the 2011 Astros, going one-for-six from the plate with one walk and one RBI.

Today

Outfielder Iván Murrell (1943-2006) appeared in 54 games for Houston between 1963 and 1968, going 18-for-107 with five RBI.

Todd Jones (55) played for eight teams over a 16-season MLB career. From 1993 through 1996, he pitched in 194 contests for the Astros, going 18-12 with 39 saves and a 3.27 ERA. Jones struck out 228 in 267 innings while maintaining a 1.330 WHIP.

Carlos Beltrán (46) was a center fielder who played for seven teams over a 20-season MLB career. In 2004 and again in 2017, he played for Houston in a total of 219 contests, hitting .243/.320/.456 with 37 jacks and 104 RBI, along with 28 stolen bases in 28 attempts.