Astros Prospect Report: April 22nd

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (7-12) won 5-1 (BOX SCORE)

Tamarez started for Sugar Land and despite struggling with his command, he allowed just one unearned run over 3.1 innings. Adolph put the Space Cowboys on the board with a solo HR in the 4th. They got two more in the 5th on groundouts from Leon and Matijevic. In the 6th, they extended the lead on solo HRs from Perez and Kessinger. France closed it out dominating over the final 5 innings as he struck out 6 and allowing only one hit.

Note: France has a 2.45 ERA this season.

Misael Tamarez , RHP: 3.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 1 K

3.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 1 K Matt Gage , LHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K J.P. France, RHP: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K (WIN)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (4-10) lost 10-7 (BOX SCORE)

Melendez started for the Hooks and allowed 2 runs in 1 inning before leaving after an injury delay. After falling behind 3-0, the Hooks for 4 runs in the 4th on a Hamilton RBI double and Whitcomb 3 run HR. They got another run in the 5th on a Barber solo HR. Macuare pitched in relief and allowed 2 runs over 4.1 innings. In the 8th, Loperfido gave the Hooks the lead with a solo HR to make it 6-5. The pen was unable to hold the lead as they allowed a run and the game went to extra innings. In extras, the Missions got 4 runs in the 10th and the Hooks only responded with one as they fell 10-7.

Note: Loperfido has 2 2B, 2 3B, 4 HR in 11 games this season.

Jaime Melendez , RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 2 K Franny Cobos , RHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K Angel Macuare , RHP: 4.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 K

4.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 K Cesar Gomez , RHP: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

2.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Tyler Brown, RHP: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (5-7) won 8-3 (BOX SCORE)

Blubaugh started for Asheville and pitched well allowing 2 runs over 5 innings while striking out 5. The offense got on the boar din the 5th on a Cerny RBI single and Borden 3 run HR. In the 6th they got a solo HR from Sacco to make it 5-2. They got some insurance in the 7th with a run scoring on a wild pitch and a 2 run double from Price. Batista closed it out allowing 1 run over the final 4 innings.

Note: Borden is hitting .3675 with 3 HR this season.

A.J. Blubaugh , RHP: 5.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K (WIN) Edinson Batista, RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K (SAVE)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (7-6) lost 6-5 (BOX SCORE)

DeVos got the start for Fayetteville and allowed 3 runs over 3.2 innings while striking out 7. The Woodpeckers got on the board in the 3rd on a Whitaker RBI single and Cruz RBI double. They got 2 more runs in the 4th on a Whitaker 2 run double. Dombroski pitched in relief and was great striking out 8 over 4.2 scoreless innings. The Woodpeckers tied the game in the 8th on an Espinosa RBI single. The game went to extra innings and the Fireflies were able to walk it off on a sac fly to win it.

Note: Dombroski has a 2.08 ERA this season.

Nolan DeVos , RHP: 3.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 7 K

3.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 7 K Walker Brockhouse , RHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

1.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Trey Dombroski , LHP: 4.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 8 K

4.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 8 K Ian Foggo, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Forrest Whitley - 2:05 CT

CC: Julio Robaina - 1:05 CT

AV: Carlos Calderon - 12:05 CT

FV: Joey Mancini - 4:05 CT