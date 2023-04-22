 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Astros Prospect Report: April 21st

See how the prospects performed last night.

By Jimmy Price
Syndication: Nashville
Duke second baseman Joey Loperfido (36) slides into home plate to make the score Duke 3-2 over Vanderbilt in the third inning during the NCAA Division I Baseball Super Regionals at Hawkins Field Friday, June 7, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.
George Walker IV / Tennessean.com

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (6-12) lost 5-3 (BOX SCORE)

Leon put Sugar Land on the board in the first inning with a solo HR, his 2nd HR of the season. Dubin started for Sugar Land and pitched well allowing 1 run over 5 innings with 5 strikeouts. After falling behind 2-1, the Space Cowboys took the lead in the 7th on a Sandle 2 run HR. The bullpen struggled allowing 2 runs in the 8th and 1 run in the 9th as Las Vegas took the lead. The offense was unable to get anything else going as they fell 5-3.

Note: Dubin has a 2.25 ERA this season.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (4-9) lost 6-5 (BOX SCORE)

Gordon started for the Hooks and allowed 4 runs over 4 innings. Loperfido put Corpus Christi on the board with a solo HR in the 4th, his first Double-A homer. They got another run in the 5th on a Whitcomb RBI single. After the Missions picked up a run in the top of the 7th, Loperfido got it right back in the bottom of the 7th with an RBI single. The Hooks went into the 9th down 5-3 and with 2 outs, Loperfido connected on a 2 run HR to tie the game and send it to extras. Unfortunately the Missions got a run in the 10th and the Hooks were unable to score as they fell 6-5.

Note: Loperfido has 2 2B, 2 3B, 3 HR in 10 games this season.

A+: Asheville Tourists (4-7) lost 13-6 (BOX SCORE)

Asheville got on the board first scoring 2 runs in the first on Dezenzo and Wrobleski RBI doubles. Ullola got the start and went 4 innings allowing 4 runs, though all 4 came in the 2nd inning. The offense got another run in the 3rd on a Borden solo HR. Wrobleski gave Asheville the lead in the 5th with a 3 run HR. Unfortunately the pen struggled with Santos allowing 7 runs, 5 earned and VanWey allowing 2 runs in relief. The offense was unable to get anything else going as they fell 13-6.

Note: Dezenzo is hitting .364 this season.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (7-5) lost 7-0 (BOX SCORE)

Swanson started for the Woodpeckers and allowed 2 runs, 1 earned, over 4 innings while striking out 8. He was relieved by Hunt who allowed 3 runs in the 4th. Nodal pitched the final 3 innings allowing 2 runs as Columbia took a 7-0 lead. The offense was quiet on the night picking up just 6 hits as they were shutout 7-0.

Note: Whitaker is hitting .295 this season.

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Misael Tamarez - 6:05 CT

CC: TBD

AV: A.J. Blubaugh - 5:05 CT

FV: Nolan DeVos - 5:05 CT

