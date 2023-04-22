Astros Prospect Report: April 21st

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (6-12) lost 5-3 (BOX SCORE)
Leon put Sugar Land on the board in the first inning with a solo HR, his 2nd HR of the season. Dubin started for Sugar Land and pitched well allowing 1 run over 5 innings with 5 strikeouts. After falling behind 2-1, the Space Cowboys took the lead in the 7th on a Sandle 2 run HR. The bullpen struggled allowing 2 runs in the 8th and 1 run in the 9th as Las Vegas took the lead. The offense was unable to get anything else going as they fell 5-3.
Note: Dubin has a 2.25 ERA this season.
- Pedro Leon, 2B: 1-for-5, R, HR, RBI
- Bligh Madris, 1B: 1-for-4, SB
- Justin Dirden, CF: 2-for-3, BB, SB
- Michael Sandle, LF: 1-for-3, R, HR, 2 RBI, BB
- Luke Berryhill, C: 1-for-4, 2B
- Shawn Dubin, RHP: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K
- Bryan Garcia, RHP: 2.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
- Blake Taylor, LHP: 0.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- Ty Buttrey, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (4-9) lost 6-5 (BOX SCORE)
Gordon started for the Hooks and allowed 4 runs over 4 innings. Loperfido put Corpus Christi on the board with a solo HR in the 4th, his first Double-A homer. They got another run in the 5th on a Whitcomb RBI single. After the Missions picked up a run in the top of the 7th, Loperfido got it right back in the bottom of the 7th with an RBI single. The Hooks went into the 9th down 5-3 and with 2 outs, Loperfido connected on a 2 run HR to tie the game and send it to extras. Unfortunately the Missions got a run in the 10th and the Hooks were unable to score as they fell 6-5.
Note: Loperfido has 2 2B, 2 3B, 3 HR in 10 games this season.
- Kenedy Corona, CF: 1-for-5, R, BB
- Quincy Hamilton, LF: 1-for-4, 2 BB
- Shay Whitcomb, 2B: 2-for-6, R, 2B, RBI, SB
- Chad Stevens, SS: 2-for-5, R
- Joey Loperfido, RF: 3-for-4, 2 R, 2 HR, 4 RBI, BB, SB
- J.C. Correa, 1B: 2-for-4, BB
- Colton Gordon, LHP: 4.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
- Matt Ruppenthal, RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- Jose Betances, RHP: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 3 K
- Devin Conn, RHP: 2.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (4-7) lost 13-6 (BOX SCORE)
Asheville got on the board first scoring 2 runs in the first on Dezenzo and Wrobleski RBI doubles. Ullola got the start and went 4 innings allowing 4 runs, though all 4 came in the 2nd inning. The offense got another run in the 3rd on a Borden solo HR. Wrobleski gave Asheville the lead in the 5th with a 3 run HR. Unfortunately the pen struggled with Santos allowing 7 runs, 5 earned and VanWey allowing 2 runs in relief. The offense was unable to get anything else going as they fell 13-6.
Note: Dezenzo is hitting .364 this season.
- Miguel Palma, C: 2-for-3, R, 2 BB, 2 SB
- Zach Dezenzo, 2B: 3-for-5, 2 R, 2 2B, RBI
- Ryan Wrobleski, LF: 2-for-5, R, 2B, HR, 4 RBI
- Collin Price, 1B: 2-for-4, 2B
- Tim Borden, 3B: 1-for-4, R, HR, RBI
- Miguel Ullola, RHP: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 5 K
- Ronny Garcia, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- Alex Santos, RHP: 2.1 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 1 K
- Logan VanWey, RHP: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- Kasey Ford, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (7-5) lost 7-0 (BOX SCORE)
Swanson started for the Woodpeckers and allowed 2 runs, 1 earned, over 4 innings while striking out 8. He was relieved by Hunt who allowed 3 runs in the 4th. Nodal pitched the final 3 innings allowing 2 runs as Columbia took a 7-0 lead. The offense was quiet on the night picking up just 6 hits as they were shutout 7-0.
Note: Whitaker is hitting .295 this season.
- Luis Encarnacion, DH: 2-for-4
- Tyler Whitaker, RF: 2-for-4
- Sandro Gaston, C: 1-for-3
- Dauri Lorenzo, 2B: 1-for-3, 2B
- Nic Swanson, RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 K
- Marshall Hunt, RHP: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- Jose Nodal, LHP: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 2 K
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: Misael Tamarez - 6:05 CT
CC: TBD
AV: A.J. Blubaugh - 5:05 CT
FV: Nolan DeVos - 5:05 CT
