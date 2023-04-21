Astros Prospect Report: April 20th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (6-11) won 2-1 (BOX SCORE)

Bielak started for Sugar Land and pitched well allowing 1 run over 5 innings with 7 strikeouts. He was relieved by Endersby who tossed 3 scoreless innings in relief. The offense was quiet for the majority of the night but in the 8th, Madris came through with a 2 run single to give Sugar Land the lead. Paredes closed it out striking out the side in the 9th.

Note: Paredes has a 0.00 ERA in 5 outings this season.

Brandon Bielak , RHP: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 K

5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 K Jimmy Endersby , RHP: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 2 K (WIN)

3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 2 K (WIN) Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K (SAVE)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (4-8) lost 5-4 (BOX SCORE)

Arrighetti started for the Hooks and allowed 4 runs over 3.2 innings. The Hooks got on the board in the 4th on a Stubbs solo HR and got another run in the 6th on a run scoring on a wild pitch. After Brown allowed a run in 5th, Kouba pitched in relief and was great tossing 4 scoreless innings with 6 strikeouts. The Hooks got a run in the 8th on a Whitcomb solo HR and another run in the 9th on a Corona RBI single but that would be it as they fell 5-4.

Note: Kouba has 15 K in 11.1 innings this season.

Spencer Arrighetti , RHP: 3.2 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

3.2 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Tyler Brown , RHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Rhett Kouba, RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (4-6) won 5-4 (BOX SCORE)

Bellozo started for Asheville and pitched well again allowing 2 runs over 5 innings while striking out 6. The Tourists got on the board in the 2nd inning scoring 2 runs on a Wrobleski RBI double and Borden RBI single. Cerny connected on a solo HR in the 5th for the third run. After a Price double in the 6th, Cerny added another homer in the 7th to take a 5-4 lead. Plumlee went the last 4 innings allowing 2 runs and striking out 5 as he closed it out.

Note: Bellozo has a 2.70 ERA this season.

Valente Bellozo , RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K Peyton Plumlee, RHP: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 5 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (7-4) lost 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

The Woodpeckers got on the board in the first inning on a Cruz RBI single. They got 2 more in the 3rd on a Cole 2 run HR. Santa got the start and allowed 4 runs over 4 innings. Carrasco tossed a scoreless inning and Fleury tossed 3 scoreless in relief but the offense was unable to score another run as they fell 4-3.

Note: Clifford is hitting .400 with a .564 OBP this season.

Alimber Santa , RHP: 4.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

4.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Deury Carrasco , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Jose Fleury, RHP: 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Shawn Dubin - 7:05 CT

CC: Colton Gordon - 7:05 CT

AV: Miguel Ullola - 5:35 CT

FV: Nic Swanson - 6:05 CT