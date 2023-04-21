Astros Crawfish Boil: April 21, 2023

Here’s your Boil!

Houston Astros News

AL West News

Astros Birthdays

Ken Caminiti (1963-2004) was a Houston Astro in 10 of his 15 major league seasons. In 1,085 contests, he hit .264/.330/.402 with 103 jacks and 546 RBI while manning the hot corner. He played for Houston from 1987 through 1994 and again from 1999 through 2000. Caminiti’s life ended too early, as sadly spelled out in this stunningly good piece of writing over at Bleacher Report.

Before becoming a main piece of the Orioles bullpen, Cionel Pérez (27) pitched in 20 games for the Astros from 2018 through 2020. He struck out 27 in 26 2⁄ 3 innings, with a 1.463 WHIP and a 5.77 FIP.

Ryan Hartman (29) pitched in one game for the 2021 version of the Astros striking out two and allowing one run over 2 1⁄ 3 innings. To date, it’s his only major league appearance.

Jeff Keppinger (43) played second and a little short for the Astros from 2009 through 2011, right in the middle of his seven-team, nine-season MLB career. In 287 games for Houston, he slashed .281/.336/.398 with 17 homers and 108 RBI.

Chris Donnels (57) played mostly third for Houston in 161 games from 1993 through 1995, also making stops at first and second as needed. He slashed .264/.341/.393 with five home runs.