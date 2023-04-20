 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thursday Minor League Open Thread

By Exile in Saint Louis
MLB: Spring Training-New York Mets at Houston Astros Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Hop on in and give your thoughts on the games tonight!

https://www.milb.com/scores/all/all/astros

Bielak, Arrighetti, Santa, and Bellozo on the bump tonight. Loperfido and Corona are both up in AA now. Some questions:

  • will Colin Barber find his stroke?
  • when will Gilbert start hitting for power?
  • is Ryan Clifford’s start a mirage or can a 19-year-old really be this good?
  • where’s Will Wagner?
  • can Arrighetti get it going?
  • will we see Santa try to top the dominant ‘Pecker performance from last night?

Feel free to drop your own questions in the thread.

