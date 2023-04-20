Thursday Minor League Open Thread

Hop on in and give your thoughts on the games tonight!

https://www.milb.com/scores/all/all/astros

Bielak, Arrighetti, Santa, and Bellozo on the bump tonight. Loperfido and Corona are both up in AA now. Some questions:

will Colin Barber find his stroke?

when will Gilbert start hitting for power?

is Ryan Clifford’s start a mirage or can a 19-year-old really be this good?

where’s Will Wagner?

can Arrighetti get it going?

will we see Santa try to top the dominant ‘Pecker performance from last night?

Feel free to drop your own questions in the thread.