Thursday Minor League Open Thread

Hop on in and give your thoughts on the games tonight!
https://www.milb.com/scores/all/all/astros
Bielak, Arrighetti, Santa, and Bellozo on the bump tonight. Loperfido and Corona are both up in AA now. Some questions:
- will Colin Barber find his stroke?
- when will Gilbert start hitting for power?
- is Ryan Clifford’s start a mirage or can a 19-year-old really be this good?
- where’s Will Wagner?
- can Arrighetti get it going?
- will we see Santa try to top the dominant ‘Pecker performance from last night?
Feel free to drop your own questions in the thread.
