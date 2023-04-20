Astros Prospect Report: April 19th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (5-11) lost 10-5 (BOX SCORE)
Murray started for Sugar Land but struggled allowing 6 runs, 5 earned, over 3 innings of work. Sugar Land got on the board in the 2nd inning scoring 3 runs on a Berryhill RBI double and Leon 2 run triple. They got a run in the third on an error and another in the 4th on a Machado solo HR. The bullpen struggled as well allowing 4 runs and the offense was unable to get anything else going as the Space Cowboys fells 10-5.
Note: Taylor has tossed 5.1 scoreless innings in relief this season.
- Pedro Leon, 2B: 2-for-4, 3B, 2 RBI, BB, SB
- Bligh Madris, DH: 0-for-4, R, BB
- Joe Perez, 3B: 1-for-4, 2B
- Grae Kessinger, SS: 0-for-1, R, 2 BB
- Luke Berryhill, 1B: 1-for-4, R, 2B, RBI
- Dixon Machado, SS: 2-for-3, 2 R, HR, RBI
- Jayden Murray, RHP: 3.0 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
- Austin Davis, LHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
- Parker Mushinski, LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- Austin Hansen, RHP: 3.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 4 K
- Blake Taylor, LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (4-7) won 7-2 (BOX SCORE)
Brown started for Corpus Christi and pitched well allowing just 1 hit and 1 run over 5 innings. The Hooks got on the board with a 3 run HR from Corona in the 3rd, his 2nd HR in Double-A. In the 8th inning, Santana added some insurance with a grand slam to extend the lead. The bullpen was solid allowing just 1 run as they closed it out.
Note: Corona has 4 HR in 8 games this season.
- Kenedy Corona, CF: 1-for-4, R, HR, 3 RBI
- Quincy Hamilton, DH: 1-for-3, BB, SB
- Chad Stevens, 3B: 0-for-3, R, BB, SB
- Scott Schreiber, 1B: 1-for-3, R, BB, SB
- Luis Santana, 2B: 3-for-4, R, 2B, HR, 4 RBI
- Colin Barber, RF: 0-for-3, R, BB
- J.C. Correa, C: 1-for-2, R, BB
- Aaron Brown, RHP: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (WIN)
- Franny Cobos, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- Devin Conn, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Cesar Gomez, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (3-6) lost 7-5 (BOX SCORE)
Miley started for Asheville and allowed 2 runs over 2 innings of work. The first run for Asheville came in the first on a Price bases loaded walk. They got 2 more in the 3rd on a Palma 2 run double. Ford and Gusto allowed runs in relief as the Dash extended their lead. Asheville got a run in the 5th and a run in the 6th on wild pitches to cut it to 7-5. Unfortunately the offense was unable to get anything going as they fell 7-5 on the night.
Note: Gilbert is hitting .353 so far this season.
- Drew Gilbert, CF: 2-for-5, R, 2B
- Joey Loperfido, RF: 3-for-5, 2 R, 3B, 3 SB
- Zach Dezenzo, 3B: 1-for-4, R, 2B, BB
- Miguel Palma, C: 1-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI, BB
- Collin Price, 1B: 1-for-2, RBI, 2 BB
- Tim Borden, 2B: 1-for-4, R
- Deylen Miley, RHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 4 K
- Kasey Ford, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- Ryan Gusto, RHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 6 K
- Jacob DeLabio, RHP: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- Cole McDonald, RHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (7-3) won 7-3 (BOX SCORE)
Knorr started for Fayetteville and pitched great tossing 4 scoreless innings with 9 strikeouts. The Woodpeckers got on the board in the 3rd on a Clifford RBI single and a run on an error. They got 2 more runs in the 5th on a Whitaker RBI triple and Cole sac fly. Perez allowed 2 runs in relief but the Woodpeckers would get three more getting 3 runs on errors in the 8th inning. Taylor closed it out striking out 11 over the final 4 innings allowing just 1 run as the Woodpeckers won 7-3.
Note: Knorr has 15 K in 8 innings this season.
- Ryan Clifford, RF: 2-for-4, R, 2B, RBI, BB, SB
- Tyler Whitaker, 3B: 1-for-4, R, 3B, RBI, BB
- Zach Cole, CF: 1-for-5, RBI
- Kobe Kato, LF: 2-for-2, 2 R, 2B, BB
- Dauri Lorenzo, 1B: 0-for-2, 2 R, 2 BB
- Michael Knorr, RHP: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 K
- Bryan Perez, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- Andrew Taylor, RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 11 K (WIN)
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: Brandon Bielak - 6:35 CT
CC: TBD - 6:35 CT
AV: Valente Bellozo - 5:35 CT
FV: Alimber Santa - 6:05 CT
