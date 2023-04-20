 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Astros Prospect Report: April 19th

See how the prospects performed last night.

By Jimmy Price
Seattle Mariners v Houston Astros
HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 28: Ryan Clifford, the Houston Astros’ 11th round pick out of a high school in North Carolina, at Minute Maid Park on July 28, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (5-11) lost 10-5 (BOX SCORE)

Murray started for Sugar Land but struggled allowing 6 runs, 5 earned, over 3 innings of work. Sugar Land got on the board in the 2nd inning scoring 3 runs on a Berryhill RBI double and Leon 2 run triple. They got a run in the third on an error and another in the 4th on a Machado solo HR. The bullpen struggled as well allowing 4 runs and the offense was unable to get anything else going as the Space Cowboys fells 10-5.

Note: Taylor has tossed 5.1 scoreless innings in relief this season.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (4-7) won 7-2 (BOX SCORE)

Brown started for Corpus Christi and pitched well allowing just 1 hit and 1 run over 5 innings. The Hooks got on the board with a 3 run HR from Corona in the 3rd, his 2nd HR in Double-A. In the 8th inning, Santana added some insurance with a grand slam to extend the lead. The bullpen was solid allowing just 1 run as they closed it out.

Note: Corona has 4 HR in 8 games this season.

A+: Asheville Tourists (3-6) lost 7-5 (BOX SCORE)

Miley started for Asheville and allowed 2 runs over 2 innings of work. The first run for Asheville came in the first on a Price bases loaded walk. They got 2 more in the 3rd on a Palma 2 run double. Ford and Gusto allowed runs in relief as the Dash extended their lead. Asheville got a run in the 5th and a run in the 6th on wild pitches to cut it to 7-5. Unfortunately the offense was unable to get anything going as they fell 7-5 on the night.

Note: Gilbert is hitting .353 so far this season.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (7-3) won 7-3 (BOX SCORE)

Knorr started for Fayetteville and pitched great tossing 4 scoreless innings with 9 strikeouts. The Woodpeckers got on the board in the 3rd on a Clifford RBI single and a run on an error. They got 2 more runs in the 5th on a Whitaker RBI triple and Cole sac fly. Perez allowed 2 runs in relief but the Woodpeckers would get three more getting 3 runs on errors in the 8th inning. Taylor closed it out striking out 11 over the final 4 innings allowing just 1 run as the Woodpeckers won 7-3.

Note: Knorr has 15 K in 8 innings this season.

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Brandon Bielak - 6:35 CT

CC: TBD - 6:35 CT

AV: Valente Bellozo - 5:35 CT

FV: Alimber Santa - 6:05 CT

