Astros fail to come back this time. Fall 6-3

An out-of-this-world catch by Luis Robert Jr. in left-center field was the beginning of the end for the Astros on Sunday afternoon. On a day they couldn’t hit as we’re used to seeing, they fell 6-3 against the White Sox to split the four-game series.

The Astros got to the ninth inning losing 6-1. It was a matter of getting three outs by the White Sox to seal the win but, suddenly, Houston began to put men on base. César Salazar —who made his MLB debut today— and Jeremy Peña walked. The threat was on!

Immediately after that, Alex Bregman struck out to extend his awful 0-for-16 start to the season, in which he has seven strikeouts. Then, Kyle Tucker hit a rocket to left-center field that everyone thought would fall to bring the Astros closer on the scoreboard.

That didn’t happen, though, as Luis Robert –a Gold Glove winner in 2020— made an outstanding catch, showing his range and great glove.

WOW! LUIS ROBERT JR.! pic.twitter.com/vgBhbvxtXu — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 2, 2023

After the grab, José Abreu and David Hensley got two RBI singles to make it 6-3, but Chas McCormick hit a pop-out to end the game.

This time, the Astros were 3-for-14 with runners in scoring position and left 12 men on base, showing they missed Yordan Álvarez, who had a day off. They didn’t score until the sixth inning of the game and were dominated by righty Mike Clevinger. On the Astros’ side, Luis García wasn’t sharp and struggled over five innings of seven hits, three earned runs, and two walks.

On a positive note, José Abreu added to his hot streak, going 2-for-4 with a run batted in. He’s hitting .375 after his first four games as an Astro.

The Astros will host the Detroit Tigers for a three-game series from Monday to Wednesday at Minute Maid Park. Hunter Brown and Matthew Boyd are slated to make their first starts of the young campaign. See you at 7:10 pm (CT), folks!

