Astros Prospect Report: April 1st

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (1-1) won 7-3 (BOX SCORE)
Sugar Land got on the board in the first inning on a Bannon RBI groundout. Bielak got the start and lasted 2.2 innings allowing 3 hits and 2 runs. Sugar Land tied it up in the 4th inning on a Lee solo HR, his first of the year. The Space Cowboys took the lead in the 5th scoring 4 runs on a Kessinger RBI single and Perez 3 run HR. They got another in the 6th on a Bannon sac fly. Murray pitched in relief and pitched well allowing just 1 run over 5 innings. Buttrey tossed a scoreless 9th as he closed the game out for the 7-3 win.
- Grae Kessinger, 3B: 2-for-4, 2 R, RBI, BB, SB
- Justin Dirden, RF: 1-for-4, 2B, BB
- Rylan Bannon, 2B: 0-for-3, R, 2 RBI, BB
- Korey Lee, C: 1-for-4, R, HR, RBI, BB
- Joe Perez, DH: 1-for-4, R, HR, 3 RBI, BB
- Ross Adolph, LF: 2-for-3, 2 BB
- Pedro Leon, CF: 2-for-4
- Dixon Machado, SS: 0-for-4, 2 R, BB
- Brandon Bielak, RHP: 2.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
- Blake Taylor, LHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- Jayden Murray, RHP: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (WIN)
- Ty Buttrey, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (0-0)
A+: Asheville Tourists (0-0)
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (0-0)
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: Bryan Garcia - 1:05 CT
CC: Opening Day - April 6th
AV: Opening Day - April 6th
FV: Opening Day - April 7th
