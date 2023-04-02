 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Astros Prospect Report: April 1st

See how the prospects performed last night.

By Jimmy Price
/ new
MLB: Spring Training-New York Mets at Houston Astros
Feb 25, 2023; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Joe Perez (31) congratulates second baseman Grae Kissinger on scoring a run during the seventh inning against the New York Mets at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay
Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (1-1) won 7-3 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got on the board in the first inning on a Bannon RBI groundout. Bielak got the start and lasted 2.2 innings allowing 3 hits and 2 runs. Sugar Land tied it up in the 4th inning on a Lee solo HR, his first of the year. The Space Cowboys took the lead in the 5th scoring 4 runs on a Kessinger RBI single and Perez 3 run HR. They got another in the 6th on a Bannon sac fly. Murray pitched in relief and pitched well allowing just 1 run over 5 innings. Buttrey tossed a scoreless 9th as he closed the game out for the 7-3 win.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (0-0)
A+: Asheville Tourists (0-0)
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (0-0)

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Bryan Garcia - 1:05 CT

CC: Opening Day - April 6th

AV: Opening Day - April 6th

FV: Opening Day - April 7th

More From The Crawfish Boxes

Loading comments...