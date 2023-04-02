Astros Prospect Report: April 1st

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (1-1) won 7-3 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got on the board in the first inning on a Bannon RBI groundout. Bielak got the start and lasted 2.2 innings allowing 3 hits and 2 runs. Sugar Land tied it up in the 4th inning on a Lee solo HR, his first of the year. The Space Cowboys took the lead in the 5th scoring 4 runs on a Kessinger RBI single and Perez 3 run HR. They got another in the 6th on a Bannon sac fly. Murray pitched in relief and pitched well allowing just 1 run over 5 innings. Buttrey tossed a scoreless 9th as he closed the game out for the 7-3 win.

Brandon Bielak , RHP: 2.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

2.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Blake Taylor , LHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Jayden Murray , RHP: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (WIN) Ty Buttrey, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (0-0)

A+: Asheville Tourists (0-0)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (0-0)

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Bryan Garcia - 1:05 CT

CC: Opening Day - April 6th

AV: Opening Day - April 6th

FV: Opening Day - April 7th