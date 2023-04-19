Astros Prospect Report: April 18th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (5-10) lost 9-7 (BOX SCORE)

FSolis started for Sugar Land and allowed 3 runs over 2 innings of work. Sugar Land rallied for 7 runs in the 2nd on an Adolph 2 run double, Machado RBI single, Dirden bases loaded HBP, Lee 2 run single and Sandle sac fly. Whitley relieved Solis and allowed 5 runs over 4.2 innings while striking out 6 as Las Vegas took the lead. The offense was unable to score again as they fell 9-7.

Note: Buttrey has a 0.00 ERA this season.

Jairo Solis , RHP: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 0 K

2.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 0 K Joe Record , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Forrest Whitley , RHP: 4.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 6 K

4.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 6 K Ty Buttrey , RHP: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Matt Gage, LHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (3-6) won 11-5 (BOX SCORE)

Henley started for the Hooks and was great tossing 5 scoreless innings with 6 strikeouts. The offense got on the board in the 7th inning on a Corona solo HR, his first HR in Double-A. Robaina relieved Henley and allowed a run in the 9th as the Missions tied it. In the 10th, the Missions got 2 runs off of Robaina to take the lead. The offense was unable to respond as the Hooks fell 3-1.

Note: Henley has 13 K in 7.2 innings this season.

Blair Henley , RHP: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

5.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K Julio Robaina, LHP: 5.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (3-5) lost 13-8 (BOX SCORE)

De Paula started for Asheville and allowed 4 runs over 2.2 innings. Asheville got on the board in the 3rd on a Gilbert solo HR and then got another run in the 4th on a Price RBI double. The pen allowed another 9 runs as the Dash extended their lead. The Tourists rallied in the 9th picking up 5 runs on a Loperfido 3 run HR, Palma sac fly and a run on an error but that was it as Asheville fell 13-8.

Note: Gilbert is hitting .345 so far this season.

Brayan De Paula , LHP: 2.2 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

2.2 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 4 K Logan VanWey , RHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Carlos Calderon , RHP: 3.0 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

3.0 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Bryant Salgado, RHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (6-3) lost 5-4 (BOX SCORE)

Guilfoil started for Fayetteville and pitched great tossing 5 one hit innings striking out 6. He was relieved by Mancini who allowed 4 runs as the Woodpeckers fell behind. Fayetteville got on the board in the 7th scoring 2 runs on Encarnacion and Clifford RBI single. In the 8th, Garcia tied it up with a 2 run HR. The game went to extra innings and the Fireflies won on a walk-off error in the 10th inning.

Note: Clifford is hitting .375 so far this season.

Tyler Guilfoil , RHP: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K Joey Mancini , RHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

3.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K Zack Matthews, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Jayden Murray - 6:35 CT

CC: Aaron Brown - 6:35 CT

AV: Deylen Miley - 5:35 CT

FV: Michael Knorr - 6:05 CT