Astros Prospect Report: April 18th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (5-10) lost 9-7 (BOX SCORE)
FSolis started for Sugar Land and allowed 3 runs over 2 innings of work. Sugar Land rallied for 7 runs in the 2nd on an Adolph 2 run double, Machado RBI single, Dirden bases loaded HBP, Lee 2 run single and Sandle sac fly. Whitley relieved Solis and allowed 5 runs over 4.2 innings while striking out 6 as Las Vegas took the lead. The offense was unable to score again as they fell 9-7.
Note: Buttrey has a 0.00 ERA this season.
- Pedro Leon, CF: 2-for-4, 2B, SB
- Justin Dirden, RF: 0-for-3, R, RBI
- Korey Lee, C: 1-for-5, 2 RBI
- Bligh Madris, 1B: 2-for-4, R, BB
- Michael Sandle, LF: 0-for-4, R, RBI
- Joe Perez, 3B: 0-for-2, R, 2 BB
- Ross Adolph, LF: 1-for-4, R, 2B, 2 RBI
- Grae Kessinger, 2B: 0-for-2, R, 2 BB
- Dixon Machado, SS: 1-for-4, R, RBI
- Jairo Solis, RHP: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 0 K
- Joe Record, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
- Forrest Whitley, RHP: 4.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 6 K
- Ty Buttrey, RHP: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- Matt Gage, LHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (3-6) won 11-5 (BOX SCORE)
Henley started for the Hooks and was great tossing 5 scoreless innings with 6 strikeouts. The offense got on the board in the 7th inning on a Corona solo HR, his first HR in Double-A. Robaina relieved Henley and allowed a run in the 9th as the Missions tied it. In the 10th, the Missions got 2 runs off of Robaina to take the lead. The offense was unable to respond as the Hooks fell 3-1.
Note: Henley has 13 K in 7.2 innings this season.
- Chad Stevens, SS: 1-for-3, BB
- Kenedy Corona, CF: 1-for-4, R, HR, RBI
- Blair Henley, RHP: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K
- Julio Robaina, LHP: 5.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (3-5) lost 13-8 (BOX SCORE)
De Paula started for Asheville and allowed 4 runs over 2.2 innings. Asheville got on the board in the 3rd on a Gilbert solo HR and then got another run in the 4th on a Price RBI double. The pen allowed another 9 runs as the Dash extended their lead. The Tourists rallied in the 9th picking up 5 runs on a Loperfido 3 run HR, Palma sac fly and a run on an error but that was it as Asheville fell 13-8.
Note: Gilbert is hitting .345 so far this season.
- Logan Cerny, DH: 2-for-5, R, 2B, RBI
- Drew Gilbert, LF: 2-for-4, 2 R, HR, RBI, BB
- Joey Loperfido, RF: 2-for-5, R, 3B, HR, 3 RBI
- Jacob Melton, CF: 1-for-3, R, 2 BB
- Freudis Nova, SS: 2-for-5, 2 R, 2B
- Miguel Palma,1B: 0-for-4, RBI
- Collin Price, C: 2-for-3, R, 2B, RBI, 2 BB
- Zach Dezenzo, 3B: 2-for-5
- Brayan De Paula, LHP: 2.2 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 4 K
- Logan VanWey, RHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- Carlos Calderon, RHP: 3.0 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
- Bryant Salgado, RHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (6-3) lost 5-4 (BOX SCORE)
Guilfoil started for Fayetteville and pitched great tossing 5 one hit innings striking out 6. He was relieved by Mancini who allowed 4 runs as the Woodpeckers fell behind. Fayetteville got on the board in the 7th scoring 2 runs on Encarnacion and Clifford RBI single. In the 8th, Garcia tied it up with a 2 run HR. The game went to extra innings and the Fireflies won on a walk-off error in the 10th inning.
Note: Clifford is hitting .375 so far this season.
- Luis Encarnacion, DH: 2-for-5, R, RBI
- Ryan Clifford, LF: 2-for-4, RBI, BB
- Jackson Loftin, SS: 0-for-3, R, BB
- John Garcia, C: 1-for-4, R, HR, 2 RBI
- Leosdanis Molina, 2B: 1-for-4, R, SB
- Tyler Guilfoil, RHP: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K
- Joey Mancini, RHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
- Zack Matthews, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: Jayden Murray - 6:35 CT
CC: Aaron Brown - 6:35 CT
AV: Deylen Miley - 5:35 CT
FV: Michael Knorr - 6:05 CT
