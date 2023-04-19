 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Astros Prospect Report: April 18th

See how the prospects performed last night

By Jimmy Price
COLLEGE BASEBALL: JUN 12 NCAA Super Regionals
KNOXVILLE, TN - JUNE 12: Tennessee outfielder Drew Gilbert (1) getting ready to hit during game three of the NCAA Super Regionals between the Tennessee Volunteers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish on June 12, 2022, at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, TN.
Photo by Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (5-10) lost 9-7 (BOX SCORE)

FSolis started for Sugar Land and allowed 3 runs over 2 innings of work. Sugar Land rallied for 7 runs in the 2nd on an Adolph 2 run double, Machado RBI single, Dirden bases loaded HBP, Lee 2 run single and Sandle sac fly. Whitley relieved Solis and allowed 5 runs over 4.2 innings while striking out 6 as Las Vegas took the lead. The offense was unable to score again as they fell 9-7.

Note: Buttrey has a 0.00 ERA this season.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (3-6) won 11-5 (BOX SCORE)

Henley started for the Hooks and was great tossing 5 scoreless innings with 6 strikeouts. The offense got on the board in the 7th inning on a Corona solo HR, his first HR in Double-A. Robaina relieved Henley and allowed a run in the 9th as the Missions tied it. In the 10th, the Missions got 2 runs off of Robaina to take the lead. The offense was unable to respond as the Hooks fell 3-1.

Note: Henley has 13 K in 7.2 innings this season.

A+: Asheville Tourists (3-5) lost 13-8 (BOX SCORE)

De Paula started for Asheville and allowed 4 runs over 2.2 innings. Asheville got on the board in the 3rd on a Gilbert solo HR and then got another run in the 4th on a Price RBI double. The pen allowed another 9 runs as the Dash extended their lead. The Tourists rallied in the 9th picking up 5 runs on a Loperfido 3 run HR, Palma sac fly and a run on an error but that was it as Asheville fell 13-8.

Note: Gilbert is hitting .345 so far this season.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (6-3) lost 5-4 (BOX SCORE)

Guilfoil started for Fayetteville and pitched great tossing 5 one hit innings striking out 6. He was relieved by Mancini who allowed 4 runs as the Woodpeckers fell behind. Fayetteville got on the board in the 7th scoring 2 runs on Encarnacion and Clifford RBI single. In the 8th, Garcia tied it up with a 2 run HR. The game went to extra innings and the Fireflies won on a walk-off error in the 10th inning.

Note: Clifford is hitting .375 so far this season.

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Jayden Murray - 6:35 CT

CC: Aaron Brown - 6:35 CT

AV: Deylen Miley - 5:35 CT

FV: Michael Knorr - 6:05 CT

