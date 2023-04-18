Game 18 Thread. April 18, 2023, 7:10 CT. Blue Jays @ Astros

Every time the Astros have tried to get back to .500 this year, they lost. But tonight is different. I just feel it.

On the other hand, this season does feel like Bizarro World. Last night the Astros bombed the Jays' ace. So tonight their worst starter might throw a shutout.

Chas McCormick is still out of the lineup after his inexplicable eye injury Friday. But today, he went to the IL with back tightness. He’s been sitting on the bench for the last four days. After an eye injury and doing nothing, he suddenly has a back injury?

Bizarro World.

And bad luck. He was one of the few Astros exceeding expectations rather than not meeting them so far this year. But at least Jake Meyers gets a chance to find his stroke and....who knows what we found in Corey Julks.

Here are the lineups and media access information.