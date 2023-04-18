Astros Crawfish Boil: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Welcome to the Tuesday Boil!
Houston Astros News
This Astros prospect is tearing the cover off the ball in Corpus Christi (chron.com)
Bregman Confident He Can Shake Off Slow Start To Astros Season (si.com)
Toronto Blue Jays fans baffled as Kevin Gausman torched in loss to Houston Astros: “I give up” “WTF is wrong with the Jays pitching?” (sportskeeda.com)
Astros’ Matthew Barefoot: Makes return from shoulder surgery (cbssports.com)
MLB Rumors: Braves reinforcements, Shohei Ohtani suitor, Astros concerns (fansided.com)
Astros roll a 7 in first inning, rout Blue Jays (news-daily.com)
The Astros Have Been Following A Successful Blueprint (thecoldwire.com)
Hunter Brown: The anatomy of a half-inning (chipalatta.com)
AL West News
Texas Rangers Beat Royals, Jacob deGrom Leaves With Injured Wrist (si.com)
MLB world roasts team’s hideous new uniforms (thecomeback.com)
Baseball’s big, lost opportunity is L.A. (salemnews.com)
Angels News: Reid Detmers Says LA has Small Time-Frame to Win (si.com)
Woman Who Vanished from Seattle Mariners Game Was Strangled, Date Seen in Her Selfie Charged with Murder (people.com)
Areas Of Concern For The Seattle Mariners, So Far (sodomojo.com)
A’s Fans Planning ‘Reverse Boycott’ for June 13; Oakland Ranks Last in MLB Attendance (bleacherreport.com)
After history lesson, A’s fall just short in extras (mlb.com)
Latest Athletics’ bad news: All-Star Paul Blackburn has rehab delayed with blister (mercurynews.com)
MLB News
Yankees’ Gerrit Cole Wins AL Player of the Week (nydailynews.com)
MLB Power Rankings: Braves, Mets are back, Phillies, Astros continue to fall (clutchpoints.com)
Tigers don’t plan changes to beer sales amid shorter games (detroitnews.com)
Tax-day test: A complete lineup of MLB bargains (news-daily.com)
Juan Soto Comments On His Stacked Team (thecoldwire.com)
Mets broadcasters hilariously explain possum still at large in Athletics’ television booth (sports.yahoo.com)
Houston Astros Birthdays
None!
Loading comments...